Here are the top 8 things to do in Houston this weekend

Film buffs: In case you haven’t heard, QFest, Houston’s one-and-only LGBTQ+ film festival, will be going virtual this year. From Thursday through Monday, the fest will show six competition feature films, three special feature presentations and various shorts.

Elsewhere, look for some cool art shows, fun flicks at the drive-in, virtual opera, and the first anniversary of a local farmer's market. Here are your best picks for the weekend.

Thursday, September 24

Evolution by Design: Virtual Art & Interior Design Show with Artist Bari Jenks

Artist Bari Jenks has gotten together with Angela Lee (of Evolution by Design) for this virtual art and interior design show. Viewers will have the opportunity to get a first look at Jenks' artwork (available for purchase online), as well as take away a few interior design tips, such as how to design a space around an original art piece, how to use art to personalize a room, how to successfully combine an original piece with stock images, and more. 6:30 pm.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston presents The Great Futures Dinner

The 32nd annual Great Futures Dinner supporting Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston (BGCGH) will be going virtual this year. It will be an evening of celebration and inspiration, as they honor Phillips 66 and The George Foundation for their partnerships with BGCGH. So don your finest stay-at-home gala attire, prepare your snacks, libations, and other tasty things and tune in from the comfort of your own home. 7 pm.

Friday, September 25

Houston Grand Opera presents HGO Digital: Studio Showcase

For those looking to dip their toe in the wonderful world of opera, the Houston Grand Opera will be giving people the opportunity to do so with this virtual event. Young artists (aka tomorrow’s opera stars) have been selected to train in the prestigious HGO Studio, as they perform a variety of scenes from legendary operas (yes, Georges Bizet’s Carmen will make an appearance!) at their new home, the Wortham Theater Center. 7:30 pm.

Guardians of the Galaxy and Batman Returns at the Drive-In at Sawyer Yards

Friday is National Comic Book Day, and the Drive-In at Sawyer Yards will be celebrating with a double feature. First off, we head over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the outer-space avengers known as Guardians of the Galaxy. After that, go all the way to the early ’90s for Batman Returns, the sequel to Tim Burton’s iconic Batman, where Michael Keaton goes toe-to-toe with Danny DeVito’s Penguin and Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman. 7:45 pm.

Saturday, September 26

Voter Registration Event at La Grange

Yeah, people need to go and register to vote now more than ever, and La Grange is making sure that happens with this booze-filled event. Drink and dining specials will include $2 blue margaritas, $20 red margaritas and a brand-new menu item, called the Birria Tacos, for $7.50 (originally, they’re $8.50 — but they’re taking a dollar off!). Hopefully, all these items will lure in people who have yet to register, so they can finally be prepared on Election Day. 5 pm.

Amy C. Evans: coronavirus crazy quilt exhibit at Koelsch Gallery

Houston-based artist Amy C. Evans is an artist who apparently has a thing for the comforting joys of food. For her latest work, she has created a COVID-inspired quilt covered with food items. She will debut that new work this weekend, along with signing copies of A Good Meal is Hard to Find: Storied Recipes from the Deep South, a cookbook which she co-authored with Martha Hall Foose. On display through Thursday, October 15. 5 pm.

Sunday, September 27

Donate Life Texas 2nd Chance Run

In light of you know, the pandemic, the 2nd Chance Run is going virtual this year. Hundreds of transplant recipients, donor family members, healthcare professionals and donation advocates will support the nearly 11,000 Texans waiting for a second chance. Participants will run in memory of an organ/tissue donor, to honor a transplant recipient or as a sign of support for an individual. Transplant recipients and living donors also will participate. 7 am.

Heights Mercantile Farmers Market 1st Anniversary Celebration

Heights Mercantile Farmers Market will celebrate its first anniversary with a socially distanced, open-air celebration to support over 40 local farmers, ranchers, chefs, bakers, and community organizations. The anniversary celebration features a dunking booth, giving shoppers an opportunity to support a local charity. DJ Chaney will be spinning tunes from the roof of his retro-themed party van, The Chaney Machine. 9 am.