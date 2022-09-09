Upscale, adult-only miniature golf destination rolls into Houston with cool courses and nightlife vibe

A high-style, celebrity-backed miniature golf course is rolling out in Sawyer Yards. Puttery, described as a “competitive socializing and entertainment golf experience,” will open at noon Friday, September 16, the company announced.

Puttery aims to elevate the traditional miniature golf experience by offering immersive environments across its new, two-story, 23,000-square-foot venue. Aside from the three nine-hole putting courses, this new Sawyer Yards location — open to adults 21 and older only — will also include multiple bars, rotating DJs, and live music.

Nightlife vibe: check. Now, as for the actual mini-golf, players can expect three tech-enabled, themed courses, as described in press materials:

Lodge : A super chill nine-hole course. In between shots, players can take in Rocky Mountain sights, get toasty by the wall-length fireplace, and stop for a ski lift selfie.

: A super chill nine-hole course. In between shots, players can take in Rocky Mountain sights, get toasty by the wall-length fireplace, and stop for a ski lift selfie. Library : Fans can browse the shelves, spin a globe, say hi to the dimetrodon, and throw the book at their opponents.

: Fans can browse the shelves, spin a globe, say hi to the dimetrodon, and throw the book at their opponents. Conservatory: Traverse a giant redwood forest, dodge prickly cacti, and snap pics of dazzling cherry blossoms. (All with a drink in hand, natch.)

Developed in partnership with golf star Rory McIlroy, Puttery follows the trend of miniature golf destinations hiring serious pros to lead design — something once relegated to actual golf courses. Houston will be the venue's fifth market, joining Dallas; Charlotte, North Carolina; Washington, D.C.; and Miami. More venues currently under development include New York City; Chicago; Philadelphia; Pittsburgh; Minneapolis; and Kansas City, Missouri.

“As a Houston native myself, I couldn’t be more excited for this opening,” said Hana Khouri, CEO of Puttery parent company Drive Shack Inc. “Houston is already internationally renowned for its cutting-edge entertainment and culinary innovations, but I can guarantee that Puttery will offer an experience unlike any other in the city.”

Upscale miniature golf experiences are clearly having a moment. Puttshack, a concept similar to Puttery, is slated to open downtown in the Shops at Houston Center in late 2022. PopStroke, a mini-golf course that has partnered with golf legend Tiger Woods, will also open in Katy later this fall.

Eric Sandler contributed to this article.

-----

Puttery Houston; Sawyer Yards, 1818 Washington Ave. For reservations and more information, visit the official Houston site.