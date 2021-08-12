Here are the top 10 things to do in Houston this weekend

Heads up, breakdancing fans: Red Bull BC One (aka the world's largest breaking competition), will be in town on Saturday. Watch the best b-boys and b-girls of Houston go head-to-head on the battle floor, with only one winner to be crowned.

Meanwhile, the weekend offers plenty of fun, including plenty of cool concerts, beer olympics (if you still need that Olympic fix), massive dinosaurs, Indian-meets-Spanish dance, and a punk rock garage sale. Here are your best bets for the weekend.

Thursday, August 12

Positivity Popup Benefiting Kids Meals and Animeals

Houston Heights realtor Caroline Schlemmer will partner with Generation Serve to host her latest Positivity Popup at A 2nd Cup this weekend. The free event is designed to promote volunteerism and will include fun DIY projects for kids that will benefit Kids Meals and Animeals. Examples include preparing lunch bags and making pet toys. Recent Positivity Popups have seen over 300 attendees. This event is ideal for kids and families preparing for back-to-school. 3 pm.

Holocaust Museum Houston presents Dr. Alan Schlesinger

Holocaust Museum Houston and its Boniuk Library will host Dr. Alan Schlesinger for a free author talk. Dr. Schlesinger will discuss his new book, Resilience: The Story of How My Father Survived the Holocaust. Dr. Schlesinger will tell the story of his father Joe’s three-year journey of survival that included 17 months of forced laborer on the eastern front followed by deportation to Auschwitz, where he survived for six months before spending an additional four months in five other concentration camps. 6 pm.

Friday, August 13

Kem in concert with Babyface and Musiq Soulchild

Get ready for a primo-soul experience at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion this weekend. First off, we've got smooth-as-hell, adult-contemporary R & B star Kem, who'll be here promoting his 2020 album Love Always Wins. Then, we have R &B legend Babyface, who has written and performed hit songs for such artists as Whitney Houston, Madonna, Ariana Grande, Usher and himself. Finally, we have Musiq Soulchild, who practically made it cool to listen to neo-soul in the early 2000s. Oh, this is gonna be sweet! 7 pm.

Zach Person in concert

Before he takes off on his first European tour, new Texas artist Zach Person will have his Houston LP release show at House of Blues this weekend. The Austin-based, 24-year-old guitar-playing phenom has a brand-new, self-titled record, produced by Will Loconto (Information Society/T-4-2), that dropped in April. Person got his start playing music in Houston (at the House of Blues, specifically), so this show is very much a homecoming for him. 7 pm.

Silambam Houston presents Sharing Stories

With cross-cultural conversation and collaborative storytelling, Sharing Stories incorporates Indian classical dance, flamenco and theater arts into a unique, family-friendly experience for diverse audiences. Act One is a Kathak-Flamenco curtain-raiser featuring two dynamic dance ensembles, accompanied by live musicians from Indian classical and Spanish folk tradition. Act Two is the feature presentation, which tells the story of a 16-year old warrior who fought fearlessly in the epic Kurukshetra war of Indian mythology. 8:30 pm.

Saturday, August 14

Revelry Summer Beer Olympics

Revelry on Richmond will be hosting this "Olympic" event — so grab your family, friends or fellow coworkers. (All you need is a team of 4 and $20.) There will be fun events such as giant beer pong, cornhole, golden tee closest to the pin, b-ball shootout, flip cup tic-tac-toe, and speed connect-4. Plus, there will be bonus points if your team dresses alike. The first-place winner will receive $400 in cash, $100 dollars in cash & a $100 gift card for second place, and a $100 Revelry on Richmond gift card for third place. 1 pm.

Community Artists' Collective presents "Third Ward Special" opening reception

For its August exhibit, Community Artists' Collective will highlight Houston’s iconic Third Ward neighborhood through the lenses of six photographers with deep roots in the area. This will feature the works of Marc Furi, Flash Gordon Parks, Rabéa Ballin, Risky Cereal, Brian Ellison, and Derrell Boson. The art is inspired by the many facets of the cultural, historic epicenter and is curated by Miles Payne and Marc Newsome. On display through Saturday, September 25. 5 pm.

Road to River Revival Music Fest Downtown District will close out its Road to River Revival Music Fest, a free monthly concert series at Market Square Park, this weekend. Presented in collaboration with Houston record label Splice Records and Saint Arnold Brewing Company, these concerts presented regional performers that showcased the genres represented at Splice Records’ River Revival Music Festival, taking place this September in New Braunfels. This month’s concert features Money Chicha with Mia Borders. 7:30 pm.

Sunday, August 15

Jurassic Quest at NRG Center Sunday will be the last day to check out this dinosaur-full spectacle, which will be happening this weekend at NRG Center. Jurassic Quest features over 100 realistic life-size dinosaurs, including Apatosaurus, Spinosaurus, T-Rex, and a 50-foot-long Megalodon. Guests can interact with walking dinosaurs and baby dinos, ride enormous dinosaurs, experience a giant fossil dig, face painting, bounce house, games, and more. Let's hope a lot of folks show up dressed as Laura Dern or Jeff Goldblum. 9 am.

Punk Rock Garage Sale at Brash Brewing You know, it's been a hot minute since we last checked in on our favorite garage sale devoted to anything punk-related. More than 24 individual vendors (both inside and outside) will be offering up music equipment, toys, zines, DVDs and VHS, albums and cassettes, clothing, art, and all kinds of weird stuff. Vendors will be spaced out to allow for proper social distancing, and masks are required to enter venue and when approaching vendors. Kids and dogs are always welcome. 1 pm.