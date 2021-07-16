World's largest breakdancing competition pops and locks into Houston

For those who grew up in the '80s — when people's idea of cutting up a rug was laying out some cardboard and having a battle to see who can stand on their head and spin around the best — this event is for you.

Red Bull BC One — the world's largest breaking competition — will be returning to Houston on Saturday, August 14, at Warehouse Live. This 18th iteration will kick off with a series of workshops, leading up to the ultimate breaking battle.

The winner of the Houston cypher will qualify to compete at the Red Bull BC One National Final on August 20-22 in Orlando, Florida.

Texas native and first-ever Red Bull BC One World champion (and Houston cypher judge) Omar "B-Boy Omar" Davila will be around to premiere his documentary short Hope 4 Hip Hop. The doc highlights his community outreach program and how becoming the very first Red Bull BC One champ led him down the path of mentorship, galvanizing the next generation of Texas breakers and Olympic hopefuls.

Davila will also be in attendance for a breaking workshop and dancer panel, along with RoxRite, B-Boy Marley, and B-Boy Baby Girl.

Attendees can also enjoy brunch and cocktails with renowned Houston street artist Donkeeboy, followed by an immersive (and unexpected) art tour where he will showcase some of his most popular murals throughout the city. A professional photographer will be hand to capture poses in front of these murals.

Houston native/active member of Havikoro/founder of Sonkiss'd Concepts Yung Chris will host, while DJ Lean Rock will provide the soundtrack for the event.

Tickets can be purchased here. The event will be available to stream via VOD across the Red Bull BC One YouTube, Facebook, and Red Bull TV channels 24-hours after the event.