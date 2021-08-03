RodeoHouston kicks off chance for limited season tickets for 2022

Rodeo fans, take note: A chance to score season tickets for next year’s highly anticipated event is underway.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has opened a chance for 2022 season tickets. The lottery launched Tuesday, August 3 and runs through 5 pm Wednesday, August 4. RodeoHouston notes that only a limited number of season tickets are available, per a press release.

Season ticket options start at $400; fans can also add the option for the concert-only performance by George Strait on March 20 — for an additional cost.

To qualify for the lottery, per the rodeo:

Pay a $1 per ticket deposit between August 3 and 5 pm August 4 to be randomly selected to purchase tickets

If selected to purchase tickets, the credit card used for the deposit will be charged the balance by Wednesday, August 18.

Fans will receive season tickets digitally via the AXS Mobile ID app

If not selected, the $1 per ticket deposit will be refunded by Wednesday, August 18.

Expect a four-ticket purchase limit per household. Individual tickets will go on sale at a later date, once the full entertainment lineup is announced.

The rodeo is expected to run from February 28 to March 19, 2022. As CultureMap reported, area native Cody Johnson will kick off the 90th anniversary celebration on February 28, 2022.