Brace for park and road closures for this weekend's Shell Freedom Over Texas

As Houstonians prepare to celebrate Fourth of July, locals will need to prepare for park and road closures, as a beloved annual tradition ramps up and goes virtual.

This year, Shell Freedom Over Texas will feature a lineup of live and virtual entertainers performing country, pop, hip-hop, rap, and Latin music on Saturday, July 4 from 6:30 pm – 10 pm on CultureMap news partner, ABC13. Cox Media Group radio stations will also simulcast the fireworks music soundtrack.

The program will kick off with a patriotic tribute by the Houston Symphony, followed by performances by Houston rappers, humanitarians, and philanthropists, Bun B and Trae Tha Truth. Bun B and Tra the Truth will be joined by nationally acclaimed mariachi band Mariachi Imperial De America, and Houston sibling Norteño trio Los Luzeros De Rioverde. Country music icon Pat Green, the three-time Grammy-nominated Texas artists, will close out the diverse evening.

With the need for social distancing during the pandemic, the usual, day-long festival celebration locations, Eleanor Tinsley at Buffalo Bayou Park and Sam Houston Parks, will be closed to the public this year along with nearby roadways and trailheads to ensure the utmost safety. There will be no public activities and no public access, according to a press release.

The fireworks show will also get an elevation boost this year, with fireworks reaching 800 feet. This change will almost double the height of the traditional show, meaning more can enjoy from further away, according to organizers.

To accommodate a larger fallout zone for a larger fireworks show, Memorial Drive and Allen Parkway will be closed.

Here is the schedule for road closures this weekend.



Friday, July 3, 4 pm to Sunday, July 5, 2020 11:59 pm



Metered Parking along Buffalo Bayou Park between Sabine Street and Taft Street block 600-1900



Saturday, July 4, 7 am to 11:59 pm

Allen Parkway north and southbound exit ramps from I-45 (South and North Freeways)

Allen Parkway inbound and outbound between Taft and Bagby Street

Walker Street split at Allen Parkway outbound

Heiner Street at West Dallas Street

Crosby Street at Allen Parkway inbound

Park Vista Dr. at Allen Parkway inbound

Gillette Street at Allen Parkway inbound

Taft Street at Allen Parkway inbound

Memorial Dr. inbound and outbound between Shepherd Dr. and Bagby Street

Sabine at the Sabine bridge at Allen Parkway outbound

Westbound N Memorial Way entrance ramp between Trinity and Sabine

For more information on the Freedom Over Texas event, visit the official website.