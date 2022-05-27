Houston hip-hop legend Bun B headlines hot summer music festival

For anyone keeping track, Houston’s hip-hop legend Bun B is not only having the best year ever, he’s also seemingly everywhere. Fresh off a historic rodeo show, Coachella fest appearance, Justin Biber hangout at Toyota Center, and emcee gig at the 2022 Tastemaker Awards, Bun B just repped H-Town during a red-hot Verzuz battle.

Houston’s renaissance-man rapper will soon drop his science at Summer Jam HTX on Saturday, June 11. The hot summer festival, dubbed “the biggest party in Texas,” at the SoHo Festival Grounds (13575 Almeda School Rd.).

Along with the Houston hip-hop icon, the one-day festival will also showcase sets from rising star Moneybagg Yo and Atlanta starlet Latto. The 25-act lineup also includes Lil’ Flip, Saucy Santana, Tay Money, R&B artist Tink, and Beat King.

DJ sets come courtesy of OG Ron C and the Chopstars, The Waxaholics, DJ Mr. Rogers, DJ Cee Watts, DJ Young Streetz, DJ Shante, and MC Beezy. Local H-Town talent on the rise including Bobby Billions, Doeman, Lebra Jolie, and OTB Fastlane.

Fans can also expect art activations and bites from local chefs, plus shopping from local clothing brands.

Attendees must be at least 16 years old, per a press release. Ticket packages include:

General Admission - $85

General Admission Plus - $115

VIP - $225

Wanna Be A Baller $550

Premium option add-ons include “Baller Bottle Service” and a cabana experience

Parking will be at the Monumental Plaza Garibaldi (13700 Karalis Rd.), with shuttles cycling to and from the venue, with ridesharing strongly encouraged.

The festival debuted last year with more than 4,000 attendees—safe to guess many more will show given this stellar lineup.

For more information, visit the official site.