Houston Tastemaker Awards 2022
Houston's culinary superstars, food fans, and Bun B toast 2022 Tastemaker Awards

By
Emcee and hip-hop icon Bun B digs into his Trill Burger.  Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Bun B poses with Restaurant of the Year winner Street to Kitchen. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Bartender of the Year Sarah Crowl of Better Luck Tomorrow Photo by Daniel Ortiz
CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler and Bun B. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Styling in Silver Street.  Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Fans arrived early to sip and savor.  Photo by Daniel Ortiz
A break to nosh. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Striking a pose. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
The bar at the VIP lounge. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Fans came in couples and groups. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Digging in. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Girls night out. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Cooling off. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Brew time. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Just hangin' at Tastemaker. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Pani Puri from De Gama. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Taking a spin in the 360 Photo Booth. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Decked out to dine out Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Flair all day. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
#selfiewall. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Dan Zimmerman (center) and the La Colombe d'Or team. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Trattoria Sofia's meatball. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Rising star chef of the year Benchawan Painter. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Bicol Express from Click Virtual Hall. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Chef of the Year winner Aaron Bludorn (right) and team. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
The refreshing Topo Chico crew. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Phat Eatery's crw. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Stella's at the Post Oak Hotel represents. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
The 5KinoKawa team. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Recipients Second Servings. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
For the VIPs... Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Rachel Conrad and Lindsey harvel. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Bun B holds court. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
More than 1,200 packed the hall. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Nearly 1,200 haute and hungry Houstonians packed the 2022 CultureMap Houston Tastemaker Awards to toast the Bayou City’s best at Silver Street Studios.

Houston’s hottest, biggest, and preeminent food event is the crowning moment of our annual, weeks-long program that highlights and celebrates the hottest, most innovative, and most visionary of the city’s culinary and bar scene. 

This year’s Tastemaker Awards benefited local charity Second Servings, the nonprofit organization that rescues surplus food from retailers, sports venues, distributors, hotels, and more and delivers it to charitable operations and shelters.

As always, a host of sponsors helped make the night a rousing success, including Maestro Dobel Tequila, Stranahan’s Rocky Mountain Single Malt Whiskey, 11 Below Brewing Company, Malibu Splash, All Hands Craft Cocktails, DAOU Vineyards, Goodstock by Nolan Ryan, and Topo Chico.

Cheered on by unseasonably cool weather, fans packed Silver Street’s grand hall; some pregamed at the VIP bar and lounge, many snapped pics at the selfie stand and backdrop and — always a fave — the uber-cool 360 Photo Booth from PicMe Events. The twirling takes made for hundreds of Instagram stories.

Then, it was on to some of the city’s best bites and libations and hydration stationing courtesy of Topo Chico. Delectable dishes included:​

  • Kinokawa’s Carbonara di Uni
  • Koffeteria’s Fried Chicken Sandwich on Focaccia, Baguette with Cambodian Pesto, and Oatmeal Cookie
  • Trattoria Sofia’s Polpetti D’Agnello
  • Hidden Omakase’s Waygu Picanha Toast
  • Le Jardinier’s Poached Shrimp
  • ​Bludorn’s Pimento Cheese Gougere
  • Phat Eatery’s Shrimp Siu Mai Dumpling
  • Brasil’s Frito Pie-ish
  • De Gama Canteen’s Pani Puri
  • Common Bond Brasserie’s Smoked Duck Rillette
  • Click Virtual Food Hall’s Bicol Express
  • El Topo’s Strawberry Carlotta and Al Pastor Croquette
  • Stella’s at the Post Oak’s Tuna Poke
  • Blacksmith’s Candy bars
  • Degust’s Olive Baba Yogurt & Castelvetrano Olive Bread
  • Fluff Bake Bar’s Couch Potato Cookie Dough
  • Golfstrømmen’s Smoked Salmon Snitter, Red Drum, and Norwegian Salmon
  • J Bar M’s Tri-Tip Tostada
  • Candente’s Tacos de Canasta
  • Handies Douzo’s Sake Crudo
  • Goodnight Hospitality’s (Rosie Cannonball and March) Scallop Crudo
  • Daily Gather’s Deviled Eggs
  • Trill Burgers’ OG Burger and Smashed Onion Burger

Emcee Bun B, Houston’s own hip-hop icon, fresh off a historic rodeo show and a Coachella stop — and longtime trill Tastemaker Awards host — hyped up the energetic audience and set the tone for the fast and fun awards program. His Trill Burgers, which he debuted at last year’s Tastemaker Awards, were once again one of the night’s buzziest stops.

In a well-deserved hat tip, Bun B glossed CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler as “the best palate in Houston” before moving to the nominees. 

Audience members roared for nominees including Pop-up of the Year, Pastry Chef of the Year, Neighborhood Restaurant of the Year, Bar of the Year, Best New Restaurant, and the hotly anticipated Chef of the Year and Restaurant of the Year.

Winners were chosen by the aforementioned judges panel of restaurant industry experts — except Best New Restaurant, which was voted on by CultureMap readers. Get the full list of winners here.

As Bun B pointed out, much like the Academy Awards’ buzz builds around Best Actor and Best Picture, the Tastemaker Awards anticipation builds around the Chef of the Year and Restaurant of the Year categories.

In the end, the acclaimed Aaron Bludorn took the title of Chef of the Year. Restaurant of the Year, the awards’ top prize, went to Street to Kitchen in a surprise win. The humble, “unapologetically Thai” restaurant shares a building with a gas station convenience store.

Since its launch in 2014, our Tastemaker Awards have been the city’s defining food event where A-list dining names mix with casual fans. The massive crowd and eager participants made 2022 one of the biggest and brightest awards ever.

Hearty congratulations to the winners and thanks to the fans; we can’t wait for next year.

