Houston's newest drive-in theater rolls out in Spring

Inner-Loop moviegoers have been revved up by the city’s newest drive-in theater, The Drive-In at Sawyer Yards, the cinematic experience from the Rooftop Cinema Club. Now, even more Houstonians can roll up to the drive-in thanks to a new location in Spring.

The Drive-In at Spring is located in a tree-lined lot next to the Hurricane Harbor Splashtown water park (21300 Interstate 45 N.). Like the Sawyer Yards location, film audio can be picked up through local FM stereo in the car, or a portable radio. Restrooms with extra sanitization procedures will also be available on site, according to the theater.

All ages are welcome; guests are encouraged to check film ratings before purchasing tickets. Family-friendly films such as Trolls, Jurassic Park, and High School Musical will be the first of two screenings each night beginning at 8:30 pm. Adult picks include Grease, Alien, and Silence of the Lambs — those screenings start at 11 pm. Doors open one hour prior to the first screening and 30 minutes prior to the second.

Tickets are currently available and start at $28 per vehicle, regardless of occupancy. Guests can bring their own snacks, order concessions from Rooftop Cinema, or nab food and drinks from The Burger Joint food truck located on site.

Community Screenings will also be available at the new venue to help those impacted by COVID-19, for a $5 donation per vehicle, starting June 1.

Here are the screenings for May and early June:

May 29 - The Greatest Showman; Grease

May 30 - Jurassic Park; From Dusk Till Dawn

May 31 - The Sandlot; Love & Basketball

June 1 - Trolls; Grease

June 2 - How to Train Your Dragon; 500 Days of Summer

June 3 - Happy Gilmore (community screening); Alien

June 4 - Moonrise Kingdom; The Wood

June 5 - Grease; Dazed and Confused

June 6 - The Goonies; Silence of the Lambs

June 7 - Sonic the Hedgehog; Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade