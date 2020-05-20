Downtown hot spot goes completely virtual with new summer programming

As a lush, 12-acre green space in the heart of downtown, Discovery Green has long been a draw for outdoor enthusiasts, yoga practitioners, and city diners. The park and its corresponding conservancy offer myriad weekly programs for the urbane at heart.

Now, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Discovery Green Conservancy has announced that all summer 2020 programming will move online.

Fans can access the online programming by visiting the park’s website or Facebook page. The virtual programming is free thanks to contributions from park supporters, foundations, and sponsors, according to a statement.

For schedule updates and links to view videos, visit www.discoverygreen.com.

Events include programs featuring local artists, musicians, performers, and instructors (yoga at the park is a very popular draw, as are the regular music events).

Familiar offerings include Discovery Green Stream Concerts filmed at the park with no audience premiering on Thursday evenings; fitness class favorites like yoga and Tai Chi; and family-friendly programming, such as Superhero story time and science experiments.

Dining at the popular restaurant, The Grove, will resume on Tuesday, June 2. While on-site programming is canceled until further notice, the park is open to visitors and The Lake House has resumed to-go service from Thursday through Monday from 12 to 7 pm.

The conservancy asks visitors to practice social distancing and wear masks. Playground equipment and benches are off limits and the restrooms are closed; hand-washing stations are available throughout the park.