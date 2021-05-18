Houston-themed, Monopoly-inspired pop-up brings Insta-worthy environment to Rice Village

Houston's newest Instagram-friendly environment is a life-sized, H-Town-inspired take on Monopoly. Dubbed Houstonopoly, the venue will be open in the former Pier 1 at 2501 Rice Blvd. from June 4-July 31.

The 10,000-square-foot space features 13 game board stops that swap classic Monopoly properties like the Reading Railroad and Boardwalk with Houston-themed replacements. To bring the concept to life, local publicist and event planned Sherrie Handrinos enlisted the aid of artist Franky Cardona to create backdrops and murals.

“I've been creating events for over 15 years and now that the city is opening up again, I wanted to create something that people can really have fun with,” Handrinos said in a statement. “The best way I describe this is that old movie Honey I Shrunk the Kids. It is almost like you're in that movie, but on a game board that's all Houston themed!"

The railroad becomes METRORail, and the Harris County Jail swaps in for the game's regular jail. Neighborhoods such as Third Ward, the Galleria, and Upper Kirby are all featured, as are prominent thoroughfares like Bissonnet Street and Richmond Avenue. Look for local landmarks such as sports stadiums — complete with appropriate seats — and NASA.

"We even changed the 'original' game pieces to 4-foot tall Houston-style, life-size game pieces," Handrinos writes in an email.

Tickets are on sale now, including for the opening weekend that will feature a Turkey Leg Hut food truck (note that food is not allowed inside the venue). Prices run $20 for adults from Tuesday - Thursday and $30 Friday-Sunday with a slight discount for children (three and under are free). Masks are required at all times except when taking photos, and the venue is only operating at 75-percent capacity to allow for distancing between groups.