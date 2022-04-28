Houston's Polish Festival returns with polka-dotted weekend of food, dance, and music

Cultural festivals are more than just a chance to nosh and catch live music and art—they offer a true journey into diverse and often lesser-known worlds. Such is the case with the Houston Polish Fall Festival, which returns this year for a free, three-day weekend celebration of all things Poland starting at 4 pm Friday, April 29.

The event will be held at Our Lady of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church (1731 Blalock Rd.).

Tasty bites include kielbasa (sausage), golabki (cabbage rolls), pierogi (dumplings filled with Polish delights), savory potato pancakes, and more. Finish the meal with sweet, homemade Polish desserts, and wash it all down with authentic Polish beer. Food and drink will be served by staff donning traditional costumes.

Featured entertainment includes Dance Group Wawel, mini Wawel, and Babcia Wawel, all who will don intricate costumes for their performances. While the event is free, guests can shop silent auction items such as Polish pottery, books, artwork, jewelry, crystal, and more—or simply purchase the wares outright.

New to this year’s festival, native folk musical group Tekla Klebetnica will journey from Poland to perform their brand of traditional folklore that also fuses elements of gypsy, classical, and jazz at the weekend bash.

As a nod to world events, a Ukrainian contingency will also be on hand, in a show of support and gratitude to Poland for accepting masses of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion.

The family-friendly festival promises to be walkable, much like Houston’s beloved Greek Festival, and even includes a children’s area for little ones. On Sunday, organizers will hold a traditional Polish mass to celebrate Polish Constitution Day.

The Houston Polish Fall Festival, Our Lady of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church (1731 Blalock Rd.). Hours are 4 pm-8 pm Friday, April 29; 10 am-10 pm Saturday, April 30; and 10 am-6 pm Sunday, May 1. Free; credit cards welcome for silent auction and purchases. Free and paid parking available ($20.)