Selena returns to Texas theaters 25 years after its dazzling debut

By ABC13 Staff
Jennifer Lopez shines in the 1997 film, Selena. Selena the Movie/Facebook

Next week marks 27 years since Selena Quintanilla's death, but even though it's been nearly three decades since her murder, her popularity and legacy live on like never before.

As part of that tribute, the movie inspired by her life — and shot primarily in San Antonio — is hitting the big screen again. An announcement on the late star's official social media pages revealed that the Selena movie will return to theaters starting April 7.

The news came 25 years since the film was released in theaters nationwide.

Jennifer Lopez starred as the queen of Tejano and even celebrated the movie on her Twitter account.

"This movie means so much to me. Selena and her family mean so much to me, and I was so lucky to be chosen to play her," Lopez wrote. "I'll never forget this time in my life and it's an honor as an artist to have been part of the magic that is this movie."

 

