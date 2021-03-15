Houston steals the show with 'Savage' work by Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion at 2021 Grammy Awards

A Houston-born rapper is the Grammy’s first female best new artist in 22 years. Megan Thee Stallion was named best new artist at the 2021 Grammy Awards on March 14, making her the first woman to receive the award since Lauryn Hill in 1999.

Megan won her first Grammy for the “Savage Remix” featuring Houston queen Beyoncé, who appeared with Megan to accept best rap song. In her acceptance speech, Megan offered loving shout outs to Queen Bey and her hometown.

“Ever since I was little, I was like, ‘You know what I’m gonna grow up and I’m gonna be like the rap Beyoncé. I remember I went to the rodeo for the first time and I saw Destiny’s Child perform, and I was like, ‘You know what? Yes, I’m about to go hard. I’m always like, ‘You know what? What would Beyoncé do? Bit let me make it a little ratchet. And yeah, just thank you, Houston. We did it.”

Megan and Houston did it, indeed, as did Beyoncé, who won best R&B performance for “Black Parade” charity single. The song, released on Juneteenth, benefitted Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD Black Business Impact Fund, which assists Black-owned establishments.

“I wanted to uplift, encourage, and celebrate all of the beautiful Black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and that inspire the whole world,” said Beyoncé.

Beyoncé’s win, her 28th, makes her the solo artist with the most wins in Grammy history, the Houston Chronicle’s Joey Guerra notes. She and daughter Blue Ivy also won for best music video for “Brown Skin Girl.”

Houston was also repped by the wildly popular Lizzo, who declared, “H-Town” after presenting the Best New Artist award to Megan — and hugging her.

Meanwhile, Houston’s Robert Glasper won best R&B song for “Better Than I Imagined.” In all, the Bayou City tallied seven awards for the night.

The Grammys were a bit of a departure this year, taking place at Staples Center in Los Angeles in a socially distanced celebration at an open-air tent.