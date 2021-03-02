New immersive experience lets Houston art lovers step inside Van Gogh masterpieces

Classic art will come alive when "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" comes to Houston sometime in summer 2021, allowing visitors to fulfill the dream of stepping into a masterpiece painting.

According to a March 1 release, entertainment producer Exhibition Hub and discovery platform Fever are bringing the event, which started in Europe, to multiple cities across the United States, including Houston and Dallas. The 360-degree, immersive digital art experience allows visitors to journey into the universe of Vincent van Gogh, bringing to life a new form of edutainment.

The experience illuminates and transforms a unique physical space into a fully immersive exhibit, where Van Gogh’s work takes over the walls via cutting-edge 360-degree digital projections and one-of-a-kind VR experiences. Visitors can go directly into the paintings themselves and become the eyes of Van Gogh, an element that organizers say differentiates this experience from other similar exhibits.

“We believe there is a pent-up demand for immersive entertainment in a COVID-safe environment,” said Mario Iacampo, CEO of Exhibition Hub, in a statement. “As the world slowly returns to normal, 'Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience' allows people to once again gather and enjoy art and entertainment in a safe, socially distanced manner.”

Exhibition Hub has produced more than 70 exhibitions and immersive experiences around the world, adapting its productions to numerous types of venues, including museums, galleries, shopping malls, cathedrals, and historical sites.

The exact Houston location for the event will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets for the Houston show, which will go on sale on March 4 at noon, range from at $19.90 for children to $36 for adults. Those interested can sign up for the waitlist here.

Visitors to "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" will be required to wear face masks at all times and must adhere to anti-COVID transmission protocols as outlined by the CDC. Hand sanitizer stations will be available to visitors on-site.

You can watch a preview below.