Shaquille O'Neal's chicken chain takes flight with Heights-area opening
Houstonians will soon have another option for satisfying our seemingly limitless appetite for chicken sandwiches. The city’s third location of Big Chicken will open this Sunday, July 14.
NBA Hall of Famer and media personality Shaquille O’Neal owns Big Chicken. Many of its chicken sandwiches are inspired by O’Neal’s life and career, such as the Big & Sloppy (mac and cheese, fried onions), the Big Aristotle (fried onions, Muenster, Memphis-style barbecue sauce), the Shaq Attack (pepper jack, jalapeño slaw, spicy chipotle barbecue sauce), and the Uncle Jerome’s Nashville Hot (Nashville hot chicken, lettuce, mayo, and pickles).
Big Chicken also serves fried chicken tenders, sliders, and milkshakes. Sides include Cheez-It-crusted mac and cheese, jalapeño slaw, and fries (both potato and sweet potato).
O’Neal — along with local franchisees Fazil Malik, Frank Malik, and Noordin Jhaver — plan to open 50 Big Chicken locations across Houston, Austin, San Antonio, and Dallas. The Maliks operate gas stations and convenience stores through their company Northwest Petroleum, while Jhaver brings experience as a Sonic franchisee via his company Drew Real Estate Holdings.
First announced last year, the new location occupies the former Corner Bakery space at 107 Yale Street. It joins Big Chicken’s locations in the Westchase District and Richmond. At the grand opening of the Westchase location, O’Neal caused a frenzy, drawing hundreds of people who wanted to meet him (he will not be in attendance on Sunday).
On Sunday, the first 34 people in line — a nod to Shaq’s jersey number — will have the opportunity to sink a “Big Shot” for the chance to win free Big Chicken for a year, which is defined as up to $10 per week.
“It’s no secret that my boss, Shaquille, has BIG love for the city of Houston. His kids live there and our debut location on Westheimer Road was one of the first Big Chicken restaurants he visited last year. Houston showed out and shut down the whole block,” CEO Josh Halpern said in a statement. “Frank, Fazil, and Noordin have been a part of this journey with us since we first started franchising. We can’t wait to celebrate their third restaurant opening in Houston, with even more to follow.”