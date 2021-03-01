Houston's answer to Comic-Con swoops in with 2021 in-person return

Last year, like so many beloved local events, Houston’s version of Comic-Con, Comicpalooza, was forced to cancel for the first time since its inception in 2008 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival was expected to draw more than 50,000 attendees and more than 600 merchants and has drawn names such as Games of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke and Marvel’s Anthony Mackie.

But, comic fans and cosplayers, unite! Comicpalooza, the event that celebrates all things pop culture has announced a heroic return on Facebook. The comic/culture romp runs May 22-23 this year — in-person, in open defiance to the pandemic.

For safety concerns, Comicpalooza promises these basic safety protocols, according to the website:

Temperature Scan upon entry, 100.4 or above will not be allowed entry

Face coverings (face coverings with vents and gaiters are not allowed)

Social distancing

Health survey

A limited number of same-day passes are available online and start at $80. This is sure to be a lift to last year’s broken-hearted fans.

“Canceling was a difficult decision made in the face of extraordinary circumstances,” said Michael Heckman, president of Comicpalooza and senior vice president of Houston First Corporation, in a statement, “but we’ve exhausted every feasible option, and given the uncertainties this is the best path forward. We are, however, turning our efforts towards next year’s Comicpalooza and creating a superior fan experience.”

Fans can only hope that more vaccinations coming to Houston mean a safe and “superior” fan experience in May.