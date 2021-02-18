Here are the top 8 things to do in Houston this weekend

Houston has endured a grueling week and a temps not seen in decades. Thousands are without power, water — or in many cases, both. Some areas present challenges such as no electricity and iced-over roads and could be that way for days.

Yet, as the city slowly — very slowly — begins to thaw and reopen, some weekend events are still on for those looking for ways to (understandably) de-stress.

We send our very best wishes to those who are struggling and as a reminder, here are restaurants serving food for dine-in and takeway, grocery stores open, and warming stations ready to help.

And for those willing to venture out, here is some weekend fun that awaits.

Thursday, February 18

UH2U: Exclusively for Everyone - Public Art of the University of Houston System

Join Maria C. Gaztambide, PhD, director and chief curator of Public Art of the University of Houston System, as she discusses one of UH’s and the City of Houston’s most unique, cultural gems. She’ll touch upon Public Art UHS’s storied history, the evolution of its collection and recent projects, including the temporary exhibition Color Field. On view through May 31, the exhibition is the first curated exhibition of outdoor sculptures at UH and among the largest ever presented in Houston. 6:30 pm.

Walter Mosley in conversation with Oline H. Cogdill

This weekend, the beloved mystery bookstore Murder by The Book will have something for all those Easy Rawlins fans out there. Famed novelist Walter Mosley will be discussing Blood Grove, his latest book starring his beloved detective protagonist, for a virtual event. He’ll be in conversation with mystery-fiction reviewer Oline H. Cogdill. You can access the event over at Murder by The Book’s YouTube or Facebook page. 7:30 pm.

Friday, February 19

Youth America Grand Prix 22nd Season 2021 Regional Semi-Finals

As the global pandemic has put the performing arts world largely on pause, Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP) – the world’s largest student ballet competition – is moving forward with safely conducting large-scale, live and virtual scholarship auditions to ensure the future of dance. From Friday to Sunday, hundreds of aspiring ballet dancers — ages 9 to 19 — from all over Texas will be at the YAGP ballet scholarship auditions, dancing to win. 9 am.

Foltz Fine Art presents Susu Meyer: "Contemporary Texas Landscapes" opening weekend

On Friday and Saturday, Foltz Fine Art will present the first solo exhibition at the gallery for this Houston-based artist. Meyer captures the beauty and serenity found across the state, from Hill Country rippling waters to West Texas expanses; from lonely country roads to the lush Japanese Gardens at Hermann Park. The exhibition will remain on view by appointment only through March 20. 11 am.

The Garden Theatre presents New Beginnings

New Beginnings, the inaugural cabaret of The Garden Theatre, will feature an eclectic mix of musical theatre and pop music. It will include Houston favorites Seth Cunningham, Daniel Edwards, Natalie Nassar, and Courtlin Parisher. Featured in the piece will be Austin Colburn (on Friday night) and Lauren Salazar (on Saturday night). The cabaret will have extremely limited seating, and will also be presented virtually. 7:30 pm.

Saturday, February 20

Dive Pirates Foundation presents Dive Pirates Ball

Now in its 17th year, the Dive Pirates Ball will be going virtual this time around. Apparently, nothing can stop these folks from getting together with injured veterans, law enforcement, emergency first responders, and others who are medically qualified and physically disabled and celebrating the freedom of adaptive scuba diving. This event will include a keynote speaker, live auction, donations games and a giveaway chance for everyone who registers for the event. 8 pm.

Sunday, February 21

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents "Electrifying Design: A Century of Lighting" opening day

Look for a celebration of lighting devices — innovative, practical, delightful, and fun. The exhibition examines lighting as a transforming force in daily life and in major design movements. Rare and limited-production examples by the world’s leading designers are presented in three sections, organized by theme rather than chronologically. Amplifying the works on view are three large-scale immersive experiences. On display through Sunday, May 16. 12:30 pm.

Girl Scout Cookies and Wine Pairing at the 19th Street Wine Garden

Here’s something you wouldn’t expect would go together nicely. Come and indulge in these timeless cookies, paired with artisan wines from We Olive in the adjacent 19th Street Wine Garden, at this outdoor event. For $25 a pop, you’ll get five different cookies with five, 2-ounce wine tastes. In case of inclement weather, this event will be moved indoors, inside We Olive, while maintaining six feet between tables and other COVID procedures. 1 pm.