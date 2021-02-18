Home » City Life
talking trash

City of Houston announces schedule for trash and recycling pickup

City of Houston announces schedule for trash and recycling pickup

By
City of Houston garbage trucks
Garbage trucks are once again rolling in Houston. City of Houston Solid Waste Management/Facebook

With only one more night of freezing temperatures on the horizon and power restored to most customers, life in Houston is slowly returning to normal. That extends to a basic city service — trash pickup.

The City of Houston resumed garbage collection beginning Thursday, February 18. Crews expect to collect the rest of Monday's pickup and begin their normal Tuesday routes, according to a press release issued by the Solid Waste Management Department

Other services will take slightly longer. Recycling, yard waste, and junk waste collection services continue to be suspended. Yard waste will be collected next week, and B-week recycling will resume March 1-5.

In addition, neighborhood depository/recycling centers, Westpark Recycling Center, Environmental Service Center, and Reuse Warehouse remain closed on Thursday, February 18. The department will announce when they resume operations. 

ADVERTISEMENT
Learn More
Read These Next
bottled water water bottles no label
Free bottled water is available at these Houston distribution sites
Ted Cruz Cancun
Ted Cruz scuttles back to Texas after getting busted on Cancun getaway
Lakewood Church
Houston mega-centers convert to warming stations to help locals