City of Houston announces schedule for trash and recycling pickup

With only one more night of freezing temperatures on the horizon and power restored to most customers, life in Houston is slowly returning to normal. That extends to a basic city service — trash pickup.

The City of Houston resumed garbage collection beginning Thursday, February 18. Crews expect to collect the rest of Monday's pickup and begin their normal Tuesday routes, according to a press release issued by the Solid Waste Management Department.

Other services will take slightly longer. Recycling, yard waste, and junk waste collection services continue to be suspended. Yard waste will be collected next week, and B-week recycling will resume March 1-5.

In addition, neighborhood depository/recycling centers, Westpark Recycling Center, Environmental Service Center, and Reuse Warehouse remain closed on Thursday, February 18. The department will announce when they resume operations.