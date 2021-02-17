Houston grocery stores limit hours and selection during winter storm

Like many other businesses across the city, Houston's grocery stores are doing their best to serve customers affected by the winter storm. Shoppers will find limited hours and selection, but the situation should improve once the weather warms up.

H-E-B stores are open from 10 am-5 pm on both Wednesday, February 17 and Thursday, February 18. Houston's Central Market is closed on Wednesday with hours for the rest of the week to be determined. Lisa Helfman, H-E-B Houston's public affairs director, provided CultureMap with the following statement about the company's operations:

H-E-B is prepared to address any issues that our Partners and communities are facing. While we are experiencing power and water issues just like our customers, we are doing everything we can to feed Texans as safely and efficiently as possible. With limited water, our stores are presented with additional challenges. We are doing our best to get product into the stores and on the shelves, and product availability is on a store-by-store basis. Stores will remain open with modified hours, as they are able. However, store hours could be adjusted according to local situations at any time. Please check https://newsroom.heb.com/ for updates.

Many Kroger stores across the Houston-area were closed as of February 16. Those that are open have limited hours of 9 am-8 pm. CultureMap has contacted Kroger for a current list of open stores.

Some of Houston's smaller grocery stores are also open. Both the Westheimer and downtown locations of Phoenicia opened at 10 am. The Keemat Grocers locations on FM 1960 and in Sugar Land are open with both groceries and hot food.

Those looking for more localized information may consult this crowd-sourced list compiled by lifestyle bloggers It's Not Hou It's Me. Readers report having some success at Whole Food Market and other stores.