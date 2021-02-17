These Houston restaurants are open amid the winter storm

Once again, a limited number of Houston restaurants are open for business today (Wednesday, February 17).
Keep in mind that this situation is fluid. Places may close suddenly if they lose power or water. Most restaurants will be serving a limited menu with limited staff. Please be patient.
Finally, only travel if it is safe to do so.
CultureMap will update this list throughout the day. Restaurant owners or their representatives may be added to the list by emailing eric@culturemap.com.
Restaurants planning to be open on Wednesday, February 17
Antone's Famous Po' Boys (San Felipe only)
BCK
Bosscat Kitchen
Bravery Chef Hall
Buzz & Bites (9 am - 2 pm)
Cactus Cove (to-go only)
Christian's Tailgate (Heights and Midtown locations)
Eight Row Flint (12-5 pm)
Fat Cat Creamery (Garden Oaks only, 1-6 pm)
The Fish
The '401 Table and Tap (limited menu, to-go only)
Good Dog Houston (dinner only beginning at 4 pm)
Gringo's Mexican Kitchen (select locations, check social media for specifics)
Island Grill (Bellaire and Spring only)https://www.islandgrillhouston.com/index.html
Jax Grill (all locations)
Jimmy Changas (select locations, check social media for specifics)
The Kolache Shoppe (Richmond Ave. only)
La Calle Tacos
Main Chick Hot Chicken
Maison Pucha Bistro
Musaafer (to-go only)
New York Deli and Coffee Shop
OMG Seafood To-Go (Calumet only)
Onion Creek (to-go only)
The Original Ninfa's (Uptown only, to-go only, limited menu)
Phat Eatery (limited menu, curbside only beginning at 3:30 pm)
Piper's BBQ & Beer
Pondicheri (limited menu, to-go only, cash only, 11 am - 4 pm)
Roostar Vietnamese Grill - Richmond Ave.
State Fare (Memorial only, to-go only, beginning at 2 pm)
Supreme Sandwiches (Oak Forest and Spring Branch locations)
Tacos A Go Go (TC Jester, White Oak, and downtown tunnels only)
Tacos Doña Lena
Tex-Mex Grill & Bar
The Union Kitchen (all locations)
Valdo's Seafood House