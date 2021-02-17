These Houston restaurants are open amid the winter storm

Once again, a limited number of Houston restaurants are open for business today (Wednesday, February 17).

Keep in mind that this situation is fluid. Places may close suddenly if they lose power or water. Most restaurants will be serving a limited menu with limited staff. Please be patient.

Finally, only travel if it is safe to do so.

CultureMap will update this list throughout the day. Restaurant owners or their representatives may be added to the list by emailing eric@culturemap.com.

Restaurants planning to be open on Wednesday, February 17

Antone's Famous Po' Boys (San Felipe only)

BCK

Bosscat Kitchen

Bravery Chef Hall

Buzz & Bites (9 am - 2 pm)

Cactus Cove (to-go only)

Christian's Tailgate (Heights and Midtown locations)

Eight Row Flint (12-5 pm)

Fat Cat Creamery (Garden Oaks only, 1-6 pm)

The Fish

The '401 Table and Tap (limited menu, to-go only)

Good Dog Houston (dinner only beginning at 4 pm)

Gringo's Mexican Kitchen (select locations, check social media for specifics)

Island Grill (Bellaire and Spring only)https://www.islandgrillhouston.com/index.html

Jax Grill (all locations)

Jimmy Changas (select locations, check social media for specifics)

The Kolache Shoppe (Richmond Ave. only)

La Calle Tacos

Main Chick Hot Chicken

Maison Pucha Bistro

Musaafer (to-go only)

New York Deli and Coffee Shop

OMG Seafood To-Go (Calumet only)

Onion Creek (to-go only)

The Original Ninfa's (Uptown only, to-go only, limited menu)

Phat Eatery (limited menu, curbside only beginning at 3:30 pm)

Piper's BBQ & Beer

Pondicheri (limited menu, to-go only, cash only, 11 am - 4 pm)

Roostar Vietnamese Grill - Richmond Ave.

State Fare (Memorial only, to-go only, beginning at 2 pm)

Supreme Sandwiches (Oak Forest and Spring Branch locations)

Tacos A Go Go (TC Jester, White Oak, and downtown tunnels only)

Tacos Doña Lena

Tex-Mex Grill & Bar

The Union Kitchen (all locations)

Valdo's Seafood House