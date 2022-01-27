Here are the top 14 things to do in Houston this weekend

Time to chill this weekend — literally, as the forecast calls for wintry temps. Those out and about will be rewarded by the combo of a massive car and boat show, art openings, a fun Texas-based play, a smarmy visiting comic, hot shows at hot nightclubs, and the celebration of an '80s and '90s musical icon.

Bundle up and enjoy — here are your best bets for the weekend.

Thursday, January 27

2022 Houston Boat Show at NRG Center

For the first time ever, the Houston Auto Show and the Houston Boat Show are getting hitched, bringing land and sea lovers together for one spectacular event. Attendees can experience the latest vehicles, boats and outdoor activities for just one ticket. After realizing the hit the pandemic has brought on inventory in both the automobile and boat industries, the two Houston shows have teamed-up to build the largest event of its kind. Noon (10 am Saturday and Sunday).

Friends of Periwinkle present 10th Annual Hops & Hot Tamales

The Friends of Periwinkle, a membership organization whose mission is to enrich the lives of children, young adults and families challenged by cancer and other life-threatening illnesses, will host a virtual evening of Hops & Hot Tamales benefiting The Periwinkle Foundation. Guests can enjoy food and beverage from Hugo’s Restaurant, conversation with St. Arnold Brewing Co. founder Brock Wagner and H-Town Restaurant Group sommelier Sean Beck, and hear what’s happening at Periwinkle. 6:30 pm.

Alley Theatre presents High School Play: A Nostalgia Fest

It’s senior year in Carrollton, Texas, and Riverside High School's competitive theatre troupe is climbing back to the top from last year's unprecedented loss. When Coaches Dirkson and Blow make a bold choice for the one-act play competition and the community takes issue, friends and rivals duke it out in this uniquely Texan, coming-of-age comedy by Texan playwright Vichet Chum, directed by Houston native Tiffany Nichole Greene. Through Sunday, February 13. 7:30 pm (2:30 and 8 pm Saturday; 2:30 and 7:30 pm Sunday).

Friday, January 28

Moody Center for the Arts presents "Soundwaves: Experimental Strategies in Art + Music" opening reception

This exhibition features works of sculpture, audio, video, painting, and performance, that incorporate both visual and acoustic elements. The works on view explore the generative intersections between sound and visual art, inviting visitors to engage their senses in the exploration of a wide range of themes including perception, memory, and the passage of time, our relationship to technology and the environment, and the struggle for racial justice and social change. 6 pm.

Sicardi Ayers Bacino presents "John Sparagana: Splendid Isolation (Forces at Work)" and "Manuel Espinosa and Luis Tomasello" opening reception

"John Sparagana: Splendid Isolation (Forces at Work)" is a solo exhibition that will take place in the main gallery and is designed by Reto Geiser, associate professor and director of undergraduate studies at the Rice University School of Architecture and founding principal of the Houston-based design practice MG&Co. "Manuel Espinosa and Luis Tomasello" is a group exhibition will take place in the upstairs project room. Through Thursday, March 3. 6 pm.

Tom Segura: I'm Coming Everywhere

Comedian, actor, writer and morning-show prankster Tom Segura brings his I'm Coming Everywhere tour to Houston. Segura is best known for his three Netflix specials, Disgraceful (2018), Mostly Stories (2016), and Completely Normal (2014). He also co-hosts the podcast Your Mom’s House with his wife, comedian Christina Pazsitzky. He also co-hosts the podcast 2 Bears, 1 Cave with his other wife, comedian Bert Kreischer. 7 pm.

Young Bombs at Sekai Night & Day

Sekai Night & Day continues to bring out the EDM superstars. This weekend, Canadian DJ/production duo Young Bombs will be in town, as part of their five-stop, North American tour. For those who don't know these cats, Tristan Nortan and Martin Kottmeier have remixed tunes for The Chainsmokers, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Galantis & more. They've also played numerous festivals, such as Lollapalooza and Ultra Music Fest. 10:30 pm.

Saturday, January 29

"Fly Girls of World War II" at Lone Star Flight Museum

This exhibit tells the inspirational stories of the American women known to history as WASPs (Women Airforce Service Pilots), who answered the call to service during World War II. (More on the exhibit here.) Visitors will hear the stories of these pioneering pilots and the triumph and perseverance of these heroic ladies. Visitors will also see original WASP World War II uniforms, military artifacts, and learn how these courageous women changed the face of our military. Through Sunday, July 10. 10 am (Noon Sunday).

Mitochondria Gallery presents Sesse Elangwe: "Dawn" opening day

Mitochondria Gallery presents this debut solo exhibition by visual artist Sesse Elangwe, who currently resides in San Antonio. The exhibition features a new body of work presented in the form of figurative paintings. This is the second collaboration between Sesse and Mitochondria Gallery. This body of work is a manifestation of Elangwe's recent migration to his new environment in San Antonio, and his previous life in Buea, Cameroon. Through Thursday, February 10. Noon.

Acadia Bar & Grill Food Trailer Grand Opening/Photo Shoot

Acadia Bar and Grill will be having the grand opening of its new food trailer this weekend. The spot will be expanding its food menu, serving up fresh, real street tacos, burgers, burritos, quesadillas and much more. Locals are invited to eat, drink and have a chance to be in Acadia's upcoming commercial/ad. They will also be launching on Uber Eats, GrubHub and Doordash, as well as providing alcohol to go. 6:30 pm.

The Wheel Workers Video Release Show at White Oak Music Hall

Texas-based, underground indie music collective The Wheel Workers will host the music video release show for their latest single, “S.O.S." (from their upcoming album Harbor) this weekend. The group released the single “S.O.S.” in October 2020 ahead of the presidential election to “seek out new life and new civilizations, and boldly request intelligent alien life among the stars to help humanity out of the mess we’ve created for ourselves.” 8:30 pm.

Sunday, January 30

Houston Chamber Choir presents Hear the Future

Each year, the Houston Chamber Choir invites three outstanding school choirs from the Greater Houston area to participate in its annual invitational choral festival, now celebrating its 22nd year. This year will feature the Parker Elementary School Advanced Chorus, directed by Marianna Parnas-Simpson (Houston ISD); the North Shore Middle School Choir under the direction of Erin Huston (Galena Park ISD); and the Cy-Fair Chorale conducted by Nicholas Likos (Cypress-Fairbanks ISD). 4 pm.

The Life and Music of George Michael

This brand-new, immersive concert-style show chronicles the journey George Michael had with music and his fans. The show captures the performance and sound of George Michael with staging and lighting while telling his story through early music hits from Wham! and his illustrious solo career. The show will feature hits like "Wake Me Up Before You Go Go," "Freedom," "Faith," "Careless Whisper," "Father Figure," and many more. 7 pm.

Musica Tra Amici presents String Quartets by Mozart and Brahms

Musica Tra Amici (Music Among Friends) will have their first concert of 2022. For this chamber music concert, artistic director and Houston Symphony co-concertmaster, Eric Halen, will be joined by his Houston Symphony colleagues, violinist Tong Yan, violist Sheldon Person, and principal cellist Brinton Avril Smith, in an intimate performance of Mozart String Quartet in E flat major, K. 428, and Brahms String Quartet in A minor, opus 51 #2. This concert will both be an in-person and livestream event. 7 pm.