Here are the top 8 things to do in Houston this weekend

It's a big weekend for local music fans. Legendary nightclub Numbers will throw a David Bowie birthday tribute, this Saturday night, where you can don your most fab garb and celebrate The Starman. Speaking of music, the symphony is ringing in the new year with a swingin' show.

Other activities include some inspiring art, raw comedy, and 2021 wellness. Here are your best bets for the weekend.

Thursday, January 7

Vision Board + Afternoon Tea at Honey Art Cafe

Folks, it’s 2021, which means one thing: New Year, New You. Start this year off right — by working on what you want to accomplish this year by creating a good ol’ vision board. Honey Art will provide all the supplies, instructions, a drink of your choice and a cookie! So, do yourself a favor: seriously let go of the pitiful past of last year and get in the swing of figuring out what you wanna do this year. 2 pm.

Ali Siddiq at Improv Houston

Whitney Cummings was supposed to be the headlining comedian at Improv Houston this weekend. Unfortunately, since California is currently in lockdown mode, shel had to cancel. Thankfully, Houston has enough comic talent around here to fill such a void. Here comes H-Town’s own Ali Siddiq to the rescue, ready to hit audiences with his own brand of hilariously honest stand-up. 8 pm (7:30 and 9:45 pm Friday; 7 and 9:30 pm Saturday; 7:30 pm Sunday).

Friday, January 8

All Access Art Museum at Finn Hall

Since 2016, The All Access Art Show’s goal has been to connect art lovers city-wide with local emerging talent. And this market they’re having is a COVID-19 cautionary event which provides a platform for creatives to showcase and sell their work in a safe and uplifting environment. This event will take place at the European-inspired, art deco food hall with casual, diverse dining options, bars, and a cocktail lounge. 9 am.

In the Mood: A Big Band New Year at Jones Hall

The Houston Symphony was supposed to offer up a this Louis Armstrong salute. But, once again, things change. Nevertheless, there will be some swinging music going on with this socially distanced concert (which will also be live-streamed). The Symphony, along with vocalist David Caceres, will be hitting the audience with big-band classics that’ll definitely make people dance their troubles away. 8 pm (2:30 pm Sunday).

Saturday, January 9

Eastside Pop-Up Shopping Market

Tres Chic Boutique recently hit us up to remind us of this inaugural, pop-up market they will be having. It will be an outdoor shopping event with over a dozen of Houston's premier vendors. This market is in conjunction with the Tri Delt's annual event "the SALE,” which was unfortunately cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. Of course, masks will be required during the event for all vendors and attendees during the duration of the event. 4 pm.

"Duo • Identity" Virtual Opening & Artist Talk at Archway Gallery

In this joint exhibition, Jiashan Lang and Anthony Pabillano explore ideas related to duality and contrast, as well as identity and culture through their shared interest in figurative art. Lang and Pabillano are equally concerned with culture and identity – they strive to understand, capture and celebrate the lives of others, past and present. They seek not only to explore culture and identity in others but also to discover and define their own along the way. 6:30 pm.

Sunday, January 10

WOMEN IN ART:SHOW at Modern Ink

Modern Ink Fine Art Gallery is a new, women-owned gallery that’ll be having its grand opening this weekend. And the spot is ready to show off all the feminine power it has hanging on its walls (which will also be ready for purchase) with this art show. Of course, they will be respecting all social-distancing guidelines and providing hand sanitizer and free masks. Drinks and finger food will also be available. 11 am.

Grow with the Flow at Inanimate Nature Studio

Since we’re officially in the New Year, maybe now is a good time to relax with some plants. Multi-disciplinary, Third Ward-based design collective Inanimate Nature will be launching their studio this weekend with this all-day, hassle-free, wellness market/plant studio. There will be a mix of workshops ranging from yoga, breath-work, meditation and much more. There will be food, refreshments and, of course, plants. Noon.