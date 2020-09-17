Here are the top 6 things to do in Houston this weekend

This weekend will see temperatures drop a tad — perfect timing for a luau and a drive-in movie (with convertible top or windows down, of course). Other offerings include some virtual gala fun, a totally Texas concert, and an encounter with some fine feathered friends.

Here are your best bets for the weekend.

Thursday, September 17

Anchor Point presents 6th Annual Celebrating Hope Virtual Gala

The Anchor Point Family Network, which helps families with free and low-cost medical services, will be virtually holding its annual Celebrating Hope Gala, which will be live-streamed across YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. (It will also be replayed on Friday.) The festivities will include a live pre-show and a wrap-up, complete with raffle-drawing author and humorist Mike Williams, who will serve as the event's keynote speaker. 6 pm.

Friday, September 18

Lago Mar Lagoon presents Lago Luau

From Friday through Sunday, Lago Mar Lagoon will be welcoming folks looking to get some sun and fun — before the fall season hits them like a ton of leafy bricks — with this weekend-long luau. The tropical celebration will take place at the community’s crystal clear lagoon. Participants will be able to bask on the beach and enjoy the breeze, as well as sample Hawaiian food, ice cream, and the lagoon's Lago Mar-Garitas. 11 am.

Lyle Lovett and Dwight Yoakam Live-Stream

Lyle Lovett has always been country music's quirkiest cat. Who could forget when he came on the scene in the late '80s — with that pompadour straight outta David Lynch's Eraserhead — singing country tunes usually with a deadpan, hepcat swing? Now, the former Mr. Julia Roberts (look it up) has joined forces with another longtime outlaw-countryman, for a live-stream concert that'll only cost you $10. 8 pm.

Saturday, September 19

Houston Audubon presents Virtual Bird Walk with Jason Ward

Did you know it's Houston Audubon's second-annual Houston Bird Week? We sure didn't, but we're always ready to learn. There's a bevy of bird-related events and activities planned, but you might wanna take a virtual walk with Jason Ward, American naturalist, birder, activist, and host of the 2019 television documentary series Birds of North America. You can view the event at Houston Audubon's Facebook page. 8 am.

Lauren Luna: "Urban Playground" opening reception at Bisong Art Gallery

This weekend, Ohio-born, Houston-based artist/footwear designer Lauren Luna will be showing off her new exhibit. It's described this way: "Hidden amongst the iron trees in the heart of the concrete jungle are the hidden gems; a location for humans pause their robotic, repetitive, digital lives and reconnect with those basic elements makes us human; social interactions, fresh air, and the sun." Available through Thursday, October 15. 5 pm.

Sunday, September 20

Goodfellas at the Drive-In at Sawyer Yards

This month marks the 30th anniversary of the release of Goodfellas, Martin Scorsese's iconic, fact-based mob epic, starring the powerhouse trio of Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta, and Oscar winner Joe Pesci. Rooftop Cinema Club will be holding a special "community screening" of the movie, where the tickets are $5 and all proceeds will be divided equally between the Houston Food Bank and the Black Lives Matter Movement. 10:30 pm.