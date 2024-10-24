Run Wilde
Demolition of Houston's cult favorite oddities shop ends hopes of reopening
The site of Houston’s first and only full-service oddities and curiosity store, the Wilde Collection, was razed to the ground this week.
The lot at 1444 Yale in the Heights had heavy equipment on-site earlier this week, and the building was torn down completely by Wednesday, October 23. This is the final nail in the coffin for the Wilde Collection, and little is known about what will take its place.
The Wilde Collection opened in 2015 and was immediately the talk of Houston. Founded by Lawyer Douglas and Tyler Zottarelle, it housed medical oddities, large fauna taxidermy, Victorian mourning jewelry, and original art by Douglas. Spooky and elegant, it hosted events like art shows based on children’s nightmares and pictures with Krampus rather than Santa Clause.
That ended on November 1, 2019 when local musician Jonathan Jindra set fire to the building during business hours. Luckily, no people were harmed, though several pets and animal specimens in the building perished, including Douglas’s cat. Jindra, the ex-boyfriend of an employee, claimed the building housed evil spirits and made public anti-LGBT remarks directed at Douglas. Jindra was convicted of arson and is currently serving a 15 year prison sentence.
At first, it looked like Wilde Collection would rise from the ashes. A GoFundMe campaign raised more than $60,000. Unfortunately, the unique nature of most of the items ruined by the fire meant that replacing them was difficult and their worth hard to account for insurance purposes.
Douglas eventually abandoned dreams of rebuilding and moved to Navasota. There, he operates a haunted bed and breakfast called RavenWolf Manor that embodies the spirit of the Wilde Collection.
The ownership of the site is a bit of a mystery. Zottarelle declined to say what the current legal status was in April. County records show that the lot was bought in October 2023 from Zottarelle by the SJG Croup LLC, a company with no website or phone number whose address is a house in West University. It has no relation to the similarly named investment group associated with Morgan Stanley. Attempts to contact SJG by mail went unanswered.
Since the loss of the Wilde Collection, numerous oddities-themed stores and events have spring up, including night markets at Numbers Nightclub and the National Museum of Funeral History, as well as shops like Thorn and Moon that carry work by artists who use biological specimens. However, the Wilde Collection itself was one of a kind, and now it’s just another lot for sale in the rapidly growing Heights.