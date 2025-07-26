this week's hot headlines
Oldest Houston restaurant's major award leads this week's top stories
Editor's note: It's time to look back at the top Houston news of the week, beginning with a major award for the owner of Houston's oldest restaurant. Plus, another Houston pitmaster flamed out on Bobby Flay's barbecue competition. Houstonians also devoured news about two new burger openings. Get the details on our most popular stories below, then visit this event guide for more weekend fun.
1. Houston's oldest restaurant takes top prize at industry trade show awards. The award recognizes people who “exemplify superior business ethics” and have contributed to both their local chapter and the statewide organization.
2. Star Houston pitmaster flames out on Food Network barbecue competition. He continued the tradition of Houstonians coming up a little short on the show.
3. Cult-favorite Houston burger pop-up sets opening date for permanent location. The restaurant's grand opening on Saturday, July 26 includes DJs, giveaways, and more.
4. Austin burger favorite P. Terry's sets opening date for third Houston store. For now, the restaurant is concentrating its efforts in Houston's western suburbs, but it will head east eventually.
5. 2 affluent Houston neighbors make 2025 list of wealthiest U.S. suburbs. Houstonians don't consider either of these enclaves to be suburbs in the traditional sense.