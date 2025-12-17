Achieve Lasting Wellness
The PsyClinic brings comprehensive mental health care to Uptown Houston
In the heart of Uptown Houston, The PsyClinic is redefining what modern mental health care can look like: comprehensive, compassionate, and grounded in evidence-based medicine. Located at 2400 Mid Lane, Suite 210, near the River Oaks District, the clinic offers a full spectrum of psychiatric and therapy services designed to support patients at every stage of their mental health journey.
At the helm is board-certified adult and child psychiatrist Mohamed S. Ahmed, MD, whose goal is to provide high-quality psychiatric care to men, women, and families living in River Oaks, Webster, Baytown, and across Harris County. Dr. Ahmed and his multidisciplinary team combine clinical expertise with a patient-centered philosophy, emphasizing that psychotherapy is an essential component of treatment and that medication alone is rarely the answer.
Personalized, holistic care
Every new patient at The PsyClinic begins with a thorough psychiatric evaluation. Dr. Ahmed gathers detailed information about the patient’s mental health history, lifestyle, and specific concerns, creating a custom-tailored treatment plan designed to relieve uncomfortable symptoms and enhance overall quality of life.
Dr. Ahmed diagnoses and treats a wide range of psychiatric disorders, including ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, sleep disorders, and depression. He also specializes in adolescent psychiatry, providing sensitive and developmentally appropriate care for teens and young adults.
Advanced treatments for depression
Among The PsyClinic’s most notable offerings are advanced, FDA-approved treatments for depression, including transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) and Spravato (esketamine nasal spray).
TMS is a non-invasive therapy approved for Major Depressive Disorder and Treatment-Resistant Depression, as well as depression associated with OCD. By stimulating specific brain regions involved in mood regulation, TMS has been shown to improve mood, focus, and overall functioning. The treatment is well tolerated, does not require anesthesia, and is covered by most major insurance plans.
Spravato represents another breakthrough option for patients who have not responded to traditional antidepressants or who experience major depression with suicidal thoughts. Administered under clinical supervision, this FDA-approved therapy acts on glutamate pathways in the brain and can provide rapid symptom relief, sometimes within hours. Like TMS, Spravato is covered by most insurance plans, making cutting-edge care more accessible.
Comprehensive therapy and diagnostic services
Beyond advanced depression treatments, The PsyClinic offers a wide range of therapy services, including individual, couples, and family therapy.
Clinicians utilize evidence-based approaches such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Solution-Focused Therapy (SFT), and trauma-informed care. Patients can choose between in-person sessions and convenient online options.
The clinic also provides ADD/ADHD computerized testing for children, adolescents, and adults. These evidence-based assessments support accurate diagnosis and more effective, personalized treatment planning.
Integrated psychiatric care
Psychiatric diagnosis and medication management are central components of The PsyClinic’s integrated model. Comprehensive evaluations and personalized medication plans are designed to work hand in hand with therapy, ensuring continuity of care. Both in-person and telehealth appointments are available, offering flexibility for busy schedules.
A patient-centered approach in Uptown Houston
What sets The PsyClinic apart is its emphasis on compassion, expertise, and innovation. Dr. Ahmed and his team are committed to holistic care that respects each patient’s unique needs and goals. New patients are welcome, most major insurance plans are accepted, and services are accessible both in-person and online.
For those seeking thoughtful, advanced mental health care in Houston, The PsyClinic is ready to help. Learn more online, call 281-837-MIND, or email contact@thepsyclinic.com.