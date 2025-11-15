This Week's Hot Headlines
Where to order Thanksgiving to-go in Houston and more popular stories
Editor's note: It's time to look back at the top Houston news of the week, beginning with a guide to Thanksgiving meals to-go. Plus, several hot restaurants head to The Woodlands. Get the details on our most popular stories below, then visit this guide to plan your weekend.
1. More than 20 Houston restaurants serving Thanksgiving feasts to-go. We've rounded up more than 20 local restaurants offering Thanksgiving meals to-go. Whether it's just gravy and rolls or a whole feast, these options will decrease stress by adding convenience.
2. River Oaks Italian spot claims shuttered Woodlands steakhouse for new location. Another inner loop dining favorite has set its sights on The Woodlands. Bari Ristorante will open its second location in the booming suburb’s popular Waterway section.
3. Health-conscious Houston sports bar sets Woodlands opening date. A Houston sports bar known for its carefully crafted food will soon opens its doors. On the Kirb will make its debut this Saturday, November 15.
4. Houston restaurant veteran fires up pizzas and steaks in Garden Oaks. An experienced Houston restaurateur is bringing a new concept to Garden Oaks. When it opens in November, Lazy Lane will be the newest project from Heights & Co. owner Brian Doke.
Lazy Lane will serve pastas, small plates, and steaks. Photo by Brian Kennedy
5. Houston falls out of top 50 'World's Best Cities' rankings for 2026. Houston is no longer one of the top 50 best cities in the world, according to a prestigious annual report. The newest "World's Best Cities" list dropped Houston from No. 40 last year to No. 58 for 2026.