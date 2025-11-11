In his most recent column for CultureMap, James Beard Award-winning chef Chris Shepherd suggested to even the most experienced home cooks that they consider supplementing their work with a little help from Houston restaurants.
"I’m a huge fan of mixing in some restaurant help, even if it’s just the gravy. Seriously, skip roasting bones and making stock this year. Buy it. Game changer," Chris writes.
In that spirit, we've rounded up more than 20 local restaurants offering Thanksgiving meals to-go. Whether it's just gravy and rolls or a whole feast, these options will decrease stress by adding convenience. Save yourself the hassle. Spend more time with family and friends.
Game changer.
Camaraderie
Let chef Shawn Gawle supplement Thanksgiving dinner with enhancements such as Parker House Rolls (developed at Michelin-starred San Francisco restaurant Saison ($8/dozen)), Roubouchon-style mashed potatoes ($18/quart), gravy ($12/quart) and Honey Chess Pie ($45). Orders must be placed by 5 pm on November 22 for pickup on November 25 and 26.
Caracol
Chef Hugo Ortega has created a Family Fest that feeds eight people. Choose from either a pineapple and habanero whole spiral ham or a roasted whole turkey breast with gravy. Each comes with sweet potato purée, jalapeño cornbread, charred Brussels sprouts, cranberry and spicy jalapeño relish, and tamal Azteca tortilla casserole. For dessert, choose between chocolate pecan pie or tres leches de vanilla ($325). There is also a couples version of the dinner that feeds two for $120. Orders must be placed by Sunday, November 23. When ordering, select a pick up time on Wednesday, November 26 from 10 am to 8 pm.
Central Market
The upscale grocery store has a host of time savers for holiday dining. New this year is a carved turkey meal that serves four people. It comes with an all-natural carved turkey breast, savory cornbread dressing, green beans with toasted almonds, whipped sweet potatoes, and cranberry sauce ($69.99). There’s a ham version as well, serving the same number and for the same price, which comes with an all-natural hickory-smoked and spiral-sliced bone-in ham with apple butter glaze, savory cornbread dressing, green beans with toasted almonds, whipped sweet potatoes, and cranberry sauce. There are plenty of other options as well, ready to serve a little or a lot. See the full list and order online.
Chez Nous
The cozy Humble spot has a Thanksgiving Feast that includes an 18-20-pound bourbon-maple brined organic free-range turkey, cornbread stuffing with sausage and roasted apples, garlic potato puree with crème fraîche and chives, honey-thyme glazed rainbow carrots, asparagus and haricot bundles wrapped in Swiss chard, a choice of herbed veloute or cranberry demiglasse, a dozen dinner rolls, and a choice of four desserts, including a walnut tart or pumpkin cheesecake. Get the whole package for $485 or just the sides for $300. Order by Friday, November 21, with pickup on Wednesday, November 26, from 1 to 3 pm.To place an order, call 281-446-6717.
Etoile Cuisine + Bar
Diners can select from several a la carte offerings, including a quart of lobster bisque that feeds four for $38; a quart of butternut squash, carrot, and and orange soup for $28; or a pecan vanilla bourbon pie for $38. The complete Thanksgiving dinner with trimmings feeds 10 and comes with an organic oven-roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, cranberry jam, stuffing, Brussels sprouts, green bean and mushroom casserole, and Cognac gravy ($270). The Thanksgiving Special Feast includes three quarts soup, the complete dinner, and a pie for $328. Order on or before Monday, November 24 by calling 832-668-5808. Early pick-ups available between Tuesday, November 25 and Thursday, November 27.
Feges BBQ
The Houston favorite has smoked meats available for Thanksgiving. They include whole turkey ($135), turkey breast ($65), three sausage links ($21), whole racks of pork ribs ($54), and whole brisket ($180). Add sides such as pimento mac & cheese, Korean braised greens, Moroccan-spiced carrots, loaded mashed potatoes, hogfat cornbread, or sweet and spicy greens for $50 (carrots priced at $60). Dessert options consist of a rum raisin bread pudding ($60) or Dutch apple pie from Fluff Bake Bar ($50). Pickup is available at Greenway Plaza on November 25 or 26 or in Spring Branch on November 25-27.
Fluff Bake Bar
The Heights bakery offers a number of pies for Thanksgiving, including chocolate cream, chocolate, bourbon, and pecan, pumpkin cream, and the signature Couch Potato with a potato chip-pretzel crust, milk chocolate and pretzel ball cremeux, caramelize cornflake and white chocolate ganache, toasted meringue, and chocolate-covered shoestring potatoes. Pickup is November 26.
Georgia James
The steakhouse offers several options to take out and cook at home. Consider the prime rib dinner that serves between six and eight, and comes with wedge salad, an eight-pound half prime rib roast cooked medium-rare with au jus, green beans casserole, sweet mashed potatoes, and two nine-inch pecan pies with vanilla ice cream for $599. A traditional turkey dinner that can feed 12 to 15 people comes with house salad, a whole 12-pound roasted turkey, giblet stuffing, mashed potatoes, haricot verts, cranberry compote, wild mushroom gravy, and two nine-inch pumpkin pie a la mode. The cost is $499. See all the options and order online. Orders are due by Saturday, November 22. Pick up is on Wednesday, November 26before 5 pm.
Goode Company
Meal kits that serve six to eight guests are available, priced between $125 and $255. Each kit features mesquite-smoked turkey breast or whole turkey, plus a selection of classic sides and homemade desserts, including options like old-school green bean casserole, potatoes au gratin, roasted cranberry sauce, and Brazos Bottom Pecan Pie. See all available options and order online. All orders must be placed by Thursday, November 20. Guests will select their pickup time and location at ordering, with pick ups available between 8 am to 4pm Tuesday, November 25, and Wednesday, November 26.
Gristworkz
The brewery's menu includes whole roasted turkey (half, $45; whole, $75), sage and herb stuffing ($42), mac & cheese ($45), sweet potato pie ($18), pumpkin pie ($16), cranberry sauce ($10), a dozen dinner rolls ($10), and gravy ($15). Order in advance for pickup on November 26.
Guard and Grace
The downtown steakhouse offers a festive to-go boxed feast that serves six guests. It comes with sous vide turkey breast and leg, and a selection of side dishes like whipped potatoes, green bean casserole, and cranberry orange sauce ($395). It also offers Everything But the Bird for $225. All orders must be placed online by Tuesday, November 18. Pickup is November 26 between 9 am and 3 pm. See selections and order online via Open Table.
Hamsa
The Israeli-inspired restaurant will help people supplement their Thanksgiving meal with Mediterranean sides and a pre-dinner grazing board. Get a full range of sides, including roasted carrots, turmeric potatoes, Israeli salad, green salad, cauliflower couscous, dip tray with falafel, olives & pickles, dinner rolls, pumpkin mousse cake, and Basque cheesecake for $75 or a la carte for $14 per pint or $25 per quart. A dip tray with falafel (served with mini pita), olives & pickles, veggie crudité with whipped feta, merguez sausage, roasted veggie skewers, and green tahini costs $60.
Hungry’s
The Mediterranean-inspired comfort food favorite’s catering department can create a feast for any party size, with an array of options. Those looking for a ready-to-go Thanksgiving dinner should select the Holiday Family Feast, which includes oven-roasted turkey with brown gravy, cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes with poblano mushroom sauce, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, and a seasonal pie ($235). Orders must be placed at least 24 hours before pickup. See the full catering menu and order online.
Jane & the Lion Bakehouse
The Heights bakery and cafe has a number of ways to enhance a Thanksgiving feast. Options include pies — salted honey, pumpkin, double crust apple, or Texas pecan with toffee streusel — along with garlic and herb sweet potato sourdough brioche rolls, soft pretzel rolls, and even coffee cake for breakfast Thanksgiving morning.
Kenny & Ziggy’s
The popular Uptown delicatessen has a Thanksgiving Meal that feeds between 10 and 12 people. It includes a fully cooked 16-pound whole turkey (get it carved for an additional $20), two quarts of gravy, two nine-inch pans of wild mushroom and chestnut stuffing, a Mile High Apple Pie, a quart of cranberry pineapple nut relish, and two additional sides ($335.75).
Don’t need a whole meal? Select a la carte items such as mini knishes for $19.95 a dozen, roasted butternut squash soup for $14.95 a quart, mini challah knot dinner rolls for $21 a dozen, or roasted beef tenderloin with sour cherry demiglaze that feeds six to eight people for $300. See the full menu online. Orders should be placed by Thursday, November 20 by 2 pm for pick-up on Wednesday, November 26 from 8 am to 2 pm.
King Steak
Get a to-go dinner that feeds four to six people for $200. The meal comes with appetizers like caviar deviled eggs and Southern cornbread with whipped honey butter; a choice of glazed ham, roast turkey or King Steak filet (extra $10); sides such as creamy mashed potatoes and green bean casserole; and pumpkin or pecan pie. To order, call 713-244-6111.
Kitchen Rumors
Chef Jassi Bindra's buzzy Indian fusion restaurant is putting its spin on a Thanksgiving with a package designed to feed 6-8 people ($250). It includes a whole roasted turkey with Old Monk rum glaze, Brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes with chives, cornbread and sausage stuffing, cranberry chutney, turkey gravy, maple and jaggery roasted carrots, salad, and rolls. Get the turkey only for $150 or just the sides for $100. Order by November 23 by calling 832-876-8059.
Laurenzo’s
The Washington Avenue prime rib spot has several meals to-go options, ranging in price from $149.99 to $499.99. Opt for a hot whole turkey feast that feeds 10 to 15 people and includes a whole roasted turkey, served with cranberry sauce, accompanied by brown gravy, cornbread stuffing, dinner rolls, creamy mashed potatoes, and green beans for $149 or a hot half prime rib feast that feeds between six and eight people and comes with a half prime rib served with au jus and horseradish cream, along with brown gravy, cornbread stuffing, dinner rolls, creamy mashed potatoes, and green beans. See all the selections and order online. Order by Tuesday, November 25 for pickup on Wednesday, November 26 or Thanksgiving Day.
Loro Asian Smokehouse & Bar
Give Thanksgiving dinner an Asian flair with a chef-curated feast that combines classic comfort food with Loro’s signature smoky twist. Get Post Oak smoked turkey breast, turkey and sage gravy with miso, smoked apricot chutney, kale and apple salad, confit marble potatoes, toasted brioche stuffing, creamed spinach and arugula, and Yuzu and peach cobbler that feeds between four and six people for $190. Order online from the Heights or Kirby location by Sunday, November 23 for pick up on Tuesday, November 25 or Wednesday, November 26.
Lucille’s
The Southern food favorite has a Thanksgiving to-go meal featuring braised collard greens, hot rolls, mac and cheese, cornbread collard green dressing, Virginia-style green beans, along with desserts like sweet potato pie and pecan pie. For a meal that feeds between 5 and 7 people, the cost is $220. To feed up to 10 people, the cost is $290. Orders must be placed by Saturday, November 22. Pickup is available on Wednesday, November 26, from 11 am to 3pm.
Rainbow Lodge
Multiple a la carte offerings are available, including a four-pound beef tenderloin for $249; three pounds of whole New Zealand venison loin for $300; a dijon and herb-rubbed and roasted rack of lamb that serves two for $120; an 18- to 20-pound whole roasted turkey with gluten-free giblet gravy that serves between eight and 12 people for $145; wild mushroom risotto, broccolini with garlic or asparagus with Berenaise sauce, all of which serve four people and are $24 each; and croissant bread pudding that feeds 12 for $99. There’s also the popular snack pack for $7, which includes enough turkey, gravy and dressing to make a sandwich. See the full menu online. Orders must be placed at least three days in advance. Pick up is between Tuesday, November 25 and Thursday, November 27.
Remi
The Hotel Granduca restaurant offers a gourmet take-away feast that feeds between eight and 10 people. It includes a 10-pound roasted whole turkey, accompanied by classic stuffing, mashed potatoes, cream of mushroom soup, truffle-infused mac and cheese, green bean casserole, cranberry jelly, and two pies — pumpkin and apple ($495). Order via OpenTable by Wednesday, November 19 for pickup on November 26.
Tony’s
The upscale Italian favorite offers a selection of a la carte items for the perfect Thanksgiving dinner, features everything from a roasted 22- to 24-pound turkey; sides like mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, and green beans; along with desserts like pumpkin pie, apple pie, tuxedo cake, and praline cheesecake. Customers can download the order form and return it to frontdesktonys@gmail.com. Pickup is available on Wednesday, November 26, from 11 am to 3 pm.
Traveler’s Table
The Thanksgiving in the Islands menu transports guests to an exotic getaway. It feeds four to six people and includes an island-spiced roasted turkey breast, jerk turkey legs, or Trinidadian vegetable korma as the main course and a selection of sides like yeast rolls, oxtail gravy, or Caribbean cornbread stuffing. The cost is $75 for the turkey, $34 for the turkey legs, and $60 for the vegetable korma. Add a Caribbean rum bread pudding for $30 and enjoy 25 percent off select wines to-go. Place orders online by Monday, November 24th at 2 pm.
The Union Kitchen
The elegant comfort food favorite has multiple meals to-go, to feed as few as four people or as many as 12. Choose a Cajun-style smoked turkey breast or a honey glazed ham; pick four sides from selections like classic stuffing, garlic-butter Brussels sprouts, or roasted sweet corn and vegetables. The meals come with cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie. The cost is $125 to feed four people, $250 for eight people, and $375 for 12. A prime rib option that comes with pumpkin pie and feeds four is also available for $239. Orders must be placed by Sunday, November 23 for pickup on Wednesday, November 26 between 11 am and 5 pm. See full menus online and call individual locations to place orders.
Upper Kirby Bistro
Get a Holiday Feast that feeds between five and seven people for $175. Choose from a smoked or fried turkey, both of which include mac and cheese, Paige’s cornbread dressing, collard greens, and a choice of pumpkin, pecan, or sweet potato pie. Order online or by calling 713-201-1978.
Whiskey Cake
All locations offer a Holiday Meal Kit for $128. It feeds five and includes a whole smoked turkey, bourbon and rosemary gravy, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, creamed Brussels sprouts, potato rolls with honey butter, and signature stuffing made with ground turkey sausage, poblano, and gouda. Add on mac and cheese with bacon-fat breadcrumbs, sweet potato casserole with candied pecans, or a half or whole Whiskey Cake for an additional charge. Order by November 24; pick up is November 25 and 26.