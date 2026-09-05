This Week's Hot Headlines
Houston Tex-Mex institution to close flagship and more popular stories
Editor's note: It's time to look back at the top Houston news of the week, from a Tex-Mex institution's impending closure to all the best steak nights in town. Read on for our most popular stories, then plan your Labor Day weekend right here.
1. Houston Tex-Mex institution's original location to close after 43 years. The original location of a pioneering Houston Tex-Mex restaurant will soon serve its last order of fajitas. Pappasitos Cantina is closing its location at Richmond and Hillcroft on September 13.
2. 12 special Houston steak nights served Monday through Thursday. Houstonians love a deal, especially when it involves a juicy steak. Thankfully, Houston's bars and restaurants are serving up a host of compelling steak night specials.
3. 2 Michelin-rated Houston restaurants teamed up for taco-fueled fundraiser. Held Sunday, August 30, the Perfect Pairing event united Tatemó chef-owner Emmanuel Chavez with The Pit Room’s Memorial location for an epic evening of tacos, margaritas, and community.
Michael Sambrooks, Emmanuel Chavez, Humberto Celis, Alexia Ramirez, Matt Harris, and Amber Kelusky. Courtesy of Big Brothers Big Sisters Houston
4. Award-winning Houston smash burger restaurant sets Katy opening date. The wait is nearly over for the eagerly anticipated Katy location of Burger Bodega. The smash hit smash burger concept will open at 11 am on September 19.
5. Houston home to No. 2 biggest drop in rent prices in U.S. since last year. A new report has revealed that Texas is leading the nation in annual rent declines since 2025, and Houston rent prices have fallen as much as 14 percent since last August.