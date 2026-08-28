Raise the Steaks
12 special Houston steak nights served Monday through Thursday
Houstonians love a deal, especially when it involves a juicy steak. Thankfully, Houston's bars and restaurants devote lots of to creating compelling steak night specials. These are a few that caught our attention, mostly new additions with a few familiar favorites thrown in as a reminder of their consistent excellence.
Monday
EZ's Liquor Lounge
This award-winning, retro-inspired cocktail bar in the Heights serves a 12-ounce strip with a salad and mashed potatoes for $32 every Monday beginning at 6 pm.
Memorial Trail Ice House
After reopening in June, Memorial Trail Ice House added a steak night on Mondays. Dig into a ribeye steak with bacon-smashed mozzarella potatoes and salad for $21. Take advantage of industry night, too, with $5 Espolon, $5 Jäger, $5 Maniball Peanut Butter Tequila, and $8 Good Boy seltzers.
Tuesday
Griff’s
The steak night at this beloved Irish pub has a loyal following. The $24 plate comes with a marinated steak, giant baked potato, a visit to the full potato-fixings bar, and a draft beer.
Toga
This Japanese-inspired pub offers a $29 steak night deal on Tuesdays from 4-10 pm. Diners get an eight-ounce steak with housemade chimichurri sauce, plus sweet potato mash with chili garlic and a house salad topped of frisée, cabbage, and tomato that's topped with creamy ginger dressing and sesame seeds.
Turner’s
For an elevated take on steak night, Turner’s "Prime Affairs" night showcases three cuts on Tuesdays: an eight-ounce American wagyu filet mignon ($88), an 18-ounce prime dry-aged bone-in New York strip ($76), and a 22-ounce prime dry-aged bone-in ribeye ($123). Each comes with a choice of True Madeira, smoked chimichurri, or au poivre, along with potato purée and grilled asparagus. For the whole table, the “After Dark” board serves three to four guests and includes all three steaks for $275.
Wednesday
The Blind Goat
The Spring Branch eatery from MasterChef winner Christine Ha serves a steak frites special on Wednesdays for $27.
Confessions
It’s all-you-can-eat ribeye and fries for $45 on Wednesdays at this hookah bar and restaurant. Diners can also get $5 glasses of wine and $20 bottles.
KP’s Kitchen
Wednesdays bring all-day happy hour and prime rib night to the Spring Branch restaurant. Diners can pair the steak with their first glass of red wine for $1, or take advantage of $7 drinks and $7 appetizers during happy hour.
Yuma
Known for its Brazilian and Cuban sandwiches, Yuma gets in on the steak night trend on Wednesdays. A slab of picanha, also known as top sirloin cap, is coated in a housemade dry rub, smoked slowly, and sliced like prime rib. It’s served with yuca fries, sautéed mustard greens, and chimichurri.
Thursday
Johnny Ritas
It’s “Noche Asado” at Johnny Rita's on Thursdays from 5-9 pm. The $27 plate comes with a 12-ounce carne asada served with salad and elote. Diners can also take advantage of $2 off frozen margaritas and signature cocktails.
Jonathan’s The Rub
Stop by either the Campbell Place ($35) or East End ($30) locations of Jonathan’s The Rub on Thursdays for a 16-ounce New York strip paired with a vegetable and smashed potatoes.
Starduster Lounge
The casual Heights spot's steak night comes with a steak, butter poached potatoes, and rotating veg with cowboy butter for $30. Add a margarita for $5.