Adios, Sito's #1
Houston Tex-Mex institution's original location to close after 43 years
The original location of a pioneering Houston Tex-Mex restaurant will soon serve its last order of fajitas. Pappasitos Cantina is closing its location at Richmond and Hillcroft (6445 Richmond Ave.) on Sunday, September 13.
“After careful consideration, we made this difficult decision based on the long-term outlook for this location. We look forward to inviting our Sito’s #1 guests to our nearby locations at Little Pappasitos on Kirby and Pappasitos Cantina at Memorial City,” the company said in a statement.
“We hope our guests will visit during these final weeks and help us give Sito’s #1 the sendoff it deserves. If you have a favorite memory of Sito’s #1, we would love for you to share it with us through the Pappasitos website,” the statement continues.
Between now and September 13, diners have time to make one final visit to the restaurant. It is participating in Pappas Restaurant Weeks by serving a three-course, $40 menu through this Sunday, September 6. It also offers half-price fajitas on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings.
Opened by brothers Chris, Harris, and Greg Pappas in 1983, the “Sito’s #1,” as its known to both diners and employees, has fed countless Houstonians. Its template of efficient service, generous portions, and tangy margaritas has powered Pappasitos to grow to more than 20 locations in Texas and Georgia.
All of the restaurant’s employees are being offered positions at other Pappas restaurants. The company has not made a decision about what it will do with the property, the statement notes.
“This goodbye is especially meaningful because of what the restaurant represents to our family and our company. We are deeply grateful to the generations of team members who have worked here and to the guests who have made Pappasitos part of their celebrations, traditions, and everyday lives,” the company adds.