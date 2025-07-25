salary news
Here's how much it takes to earn a top 1 percent salary in Texas in 2025
To be one of the highest earners in Texas, residents have to make about $18,000 less than they did last year, a new financial analysis from SmartAsset has found. Despite that amount being lower, it still means Texans have to make $743,955 to qualify as a top one-percent earner in the state in 2025.
To determine the income needed to be in the top one percent of earners, SmartAsset analyzed 2022 IRS data for individual tax filers, which is the most recent year where data was available, and income was adjusted to May 2025 dollars.
Nationwide, the income needed to be in the top one percent decreased in every state except for North Dakota, Florida, and Oklahoma. The national average income it takes to be considered a part of this exclusive group comes out to $731,492.
Connecticut is also the only state where its residents need to make more than $1 million to be considered a top one percent earner, and only 16,917 residents currently fit the bill for the designation.
Meanwhile, Texas has the 10th highest income needed to be considered a top earner in the U.S. SmartAsset said the state's threshold is $12,503 higher than the national average.
A total of 128,130 Texans currently make enough money to be considered one of the highest earners statewide. That's 2,002 more people than last year. Though the report doesn't provide information as to where these top earners live, it's entirely possible some are living in Houston. After all, the city's population has now surpassed 2.39 million residents.
For aspiring Texans who want to make it among the top five percent of earners in the state, they would have to make $284,661 a year to qualify, or about $4,000 more than last year's income threshold. There are 640,648 Texans who currently make enough money to be considered top 5 percent earners, the report said.
"Nearly 1.5 million households across the United States now rank among the top one percent of earners, according to the latest tax return data from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS)," the report said. "Economic conditions, tax policies and cost of living vary significantly from state to state, resulting in wide disparities between what it takes to become a top 1 percent earner across the nation."
For Houstonians who want to make enough money to be considered "middle class," the yearly salary ranges between $41,754 and $125,274, according to a separate 2025 SmartAsset report.
The top 10 states with the highest thresholds to be considered in the top 1 percent of earners in the U.S. are:
- No. 1 – Connecticut ($1,056,996)
- No. 2 – Massachusetts ($965,170)
- No. 3 – California ($905,396)
- No. 4– New Jersey ($901,082)
- No. 5 – New York ($891,640)
- No. 6 – Florida ($859,381)
- No. 7 – Washington ($819,101)
- No. 8 – Colorado ($772,989)
- No. 9 – Wyoming ($771,369)
- No. 10 – Texas ($743,955)