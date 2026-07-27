come sail away
Austin restaurant known for khachapuri sets sail for Houston
An Austin restaurant that serves cuisine from the country of Georgia is coming to Houston. Bread Boat has claimed the former Collina’s Italian Cafe space near Greenway Plaza (3835 Richmond Ave.) for a restaurant that’s expected to open in September.
Founded by Georgian friends Giorgi Sharabidze, Saba Shonia, and chef Khatuna Kopaliani, Bread Boat serves khachapuri, Georgia's iconic boat-shaped bread filled with cheese, butter, and egg yolk. Chef Kopaliani has created a number of riffs, including the beef boat (slow-braised beef with spices), chicken boat (chicken with garlic and herbs), smoky bean boat (baked beans with bacon), and a veggie boat with a tomato and bell pepper stew.
The menu also includes kubdari (Georgian meat pie), pkhali (a medley of vegetable pâtés), and “Ideal Cake” (honey walnut cake). Beverage options include Georgian wines, beers, and lemonade.
“Khatuna Kopaliani brings authentic family recipes and culinary expertise,” co-founder Shonia explains in an email. “Other founding members proudly represent our Georgian roots and bring restaurant industry backgrounds, aiming to make Georgian cuisine approachable while staying true to its heritage.”
The restaurant opened its original Austin location in August 2025. Shonia says the partners always intended Houston to be next.
“Houston was the natural next step after the success in Austin because of its diverse dining scene and strong appreciation for international cuisines,” he writes. “Greenway Plaza stood out because it combines a diverse mix of professionals for lunch time and residential neighborhoods with excellent accessibility.”
Collina’s closed its Greenway Plaza location in June 2025. It still operates location in the Heights and Memorial.