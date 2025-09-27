This Week's Hot Headlines
Dynamic duo to debut new Montrose restaurant and more popular stories
Editor's note: It's time to catch up on the top Houston news of the week. There's a new Montrose restaurant in the works from a top team, plus we highlight the most anticipated restaurant openings of fall/winter. Get the scoop on our most popular stories below, then visit this guide to plan your weekend.
1. Dynamic Houston duo opening new neighborhood restaurant in Montrose. One of Houston’s six James Beard Award-winning chefs has unveiled his next project. Justin Yu, who won Best Chef: Southwest in 2016 for his groundbreaking restaurant Oxheart, will open a new restaurant in Montrose, the chef and his business partner Bobby Heugel announced.
2. 20 new restaurants and bars opening in Houston this fall and beyond. Here are the 20 new Houston restaurants and bars we’re most excited about.
Oru will serve dishes such as chutoro and caviar nigiri. Courtesy of Comma Hospitality
3. Riel chef Ryan Lachaine finds new home at River Oaks restaurant. Fresh off closing his acclaimed Montrose restaurant Riel, Lachaine has accepted a new role as the executive chef at River Oaks restaurant State of Grace.
4. 5 Houston universities land on U.S. News' 2026 list of best colleges. Five Houston universities were have been named among U.S. News and World Report's just-released list of best universities in the nation for 2026, with Rice University landing on top in Texas.
5. Houston's first Top Chef dishes on his big win and upcoming restaurant. On this episode of “What’s Eric Eating,” chef Tristen Epps joins CultureMap editor Eric Sandler to discuss winning season 22 of Top Chef, his plans to open a restaurant in Houston, and more.