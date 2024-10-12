this week's hot headlines
IAH's new terminal and top Texas spas lead Houston's 5 favorite stories
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.
1. Houston Intercontinental Airport's new Terminal D is ready for takeoff. The new wing is home to 16 new concession stands, including some from local restaurants.
2. Two Texas destination spas named among world's best by Condé Nast readersTexas destination spas named among world's best by Condé Nast readers. With both falling in the world's top 30, Texan spa-goers surely can't go wrong choosing either destination. .
3. San Antonio jazz club claims historic Houston theater for new location. The music venue and restaurant are part of a local developer's effort to renovate the prime property.
4. Innovative tapas restaurant Mi Luna ready for grand debut in Montrose. The new location features a wide-ranging menu and live music on weekends.
5. Houston Vietnamese restaurant rolls out new Spring Branch outpost. With twice as much space as its original location, the restaurant is able to offer a larger menu and more refined service.