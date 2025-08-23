Hot Headlines
2 Houston universities excel on prestigious report and more top stories
Editor's note: It's time to look back at the top Houston news of the week, beginning with top marks for local high schools and colleges. Plus, a top Houston chef shares his best burger tips. Get the details on our most popular stories below, then head to our event planner for more weekend fun.
1. 2 Houston universities excel on 2026 list of best U.S. colleges. Two Houston universities were just inducted into a new "hall of fame" list of the best colleges in the U.S. for 2026.
2. Booming Texas sports bar bounds into Katy with a covered patio and 48 TVs. Dallas-based sports bar BoomerJack’s Grill & Bar has expanded its presence in the Houston area with a new location in Katy.
3. 2 Houston high schools succeed as America's best in 2025, per U.S. News. Two prestigious Houston high schools are living up to their reputations for top-tier education after being ranked among the best high schools in the country.
4. Bon Appetit names Michelin-recognized Houston cafe to best breakfast list. Houston’s favorite new breakfast destination is basking in the national spotlight again.
Casaema is once again in the national spotlight. Photo by Eric Sandler
5. Chris Shepherd shares his burger dos and don'ts, plus his 5 Houston faves. The chef uses his "High Five Scale" to rank his faves.