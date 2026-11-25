Give back
Make twice the difference for local animals in need this Giving Tuesday
Every year, Giving Tuesday is an opportunity to give back to a nonprofit organization on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving as nonprofits around the country reach out to their communities to ask if they are willing to help make a difference.
This year, nonprofits around the country will reach out to their communities on December 1 to support their mission.
Those who want to learn more about an organization before giving can start their research with trusted online sources such as CharityNavigator.com or the Better Business Bureau to see if they are a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, review a ratings report, and more.
You can also review the nonprofit’s website to read its mission statement and see ways to give back or get involved if you can't make a financial contribution. It’s also a good idea to check social media accounts to ensure they align with your values and interests.
Giving Tuesday is strategically placed at the beginning of the holiday season to remind communities that many charities rely on their support to provide services like the Houston SPCA's veterinary care for animals in need, animal cruelty investigations, a 24-hour rescue ambulance, and more.
Bear the beaglePhoto courtesy of Houston SPCA
This year, a generous donor will match every donation to the Houston SPCA, doubling the impact and providing lifesaving care, shelter, and second chances to animals in need. Please consider giving to the Houston SPCA.
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The Houston SPCA is a private, 501(c)(3) organization; it is not tax-supported or affiliated with any local or national organization, and it relies solely on donations. Please consider giving to the Houston SPCA on Giving Tuesday, December 1, at HoustonSPCA.org.