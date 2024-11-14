Shopping scene
Eyewear, boys' clothes, and 'splendid' ice cream coming to Rice Village
Shoppers in Rice Village are about to have an even broader selection of boutiques and eateries. The Rice Real Estate Company announced this week the arrival of New Orleans-based eyewear brand KREWE, local boys’ boutique ParkerJoe, and Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams.
KREWE offers luxury sunglasses and optical frames that draw inspiration from the rich cultural heritage of New Orleans. Designs blend classic and contemporary aesthetics, creating unique, fashion-forward frames. The retailer will occupy a 941-square-foot store at 5515 Kelvin Dr. Suite 125, and opens in time for shoppers to find great gifts or get a new look for the holidays. The Rice Village location is the brand's first brick-and-mortar location in Houston. There’s a grand opening fête on Saturday, December 7 from 5 to 8 pm with creative New Orleans fare, live music, and other fun.
In January 2025, shoppers can look forward to ParkerJoe. It’s the second location for the mother-daughter-owned shop, specializIng in apparel for boys from newborns to around 12 years old. Shoppers will find a rich selection of apparel, accessories, shoes, toys, and books, as well as specialty items such as golf and tennis apparel, suits, formalwear, and Texas-themed toys and clothing.The new boutique will occupy a 1,975-square-foot store at 5515 Kelvin Drive, between Vuori and Paper Source.
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams also joins the mix, opening a 1,603-square-foot location at 5411 Morningside Drive, across from Torchy's Tacos, in early 2025. Jeni's has gained a cult following for its one-of-a-kind ice creams such as Brown Butter Almond Brittle and Brambleberry Crisp.
The new retailers further cement the Village’s reputation as a shopping destination, offering customers a wide selection of eclectic finds.
"Rice Village continues to attract a dynamic mix of local and national brands," said Kenneth Jett, vice president for facilities and capital planning and president of Rice Real Estate Company. "These new tenants reflect our commitment to providing a vibrant, walkable destination for shopping, dining, and community experiences. We are thrilled to welcome these esteemed brands to our community.”
The new additions complement recently opened stores like The Beaufort Bonnet Company, an upscale children’s lifestyle apparel brand located at 5515 Kelvin Drive Suite 120 and Paper Source, a haven for stationery enthusiasts and craft lovers, located just steps away at 5515 Kelvin Dr. Suite 100. Rice Village is also home to a number of restaurants, including Navy Blue, Hamsa, and Sixty Vines.