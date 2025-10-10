gen z news
Houston ranks as top-10 hotspot for Gen Zers to live in 2025
Houston is proving itself to be a highly desirable place to live for Gen Z individuals, so says a new survey by online platform CommercialCafe.
The report, "Best Cities for Gen Z in 2025 & Beyond: Which Areas Are Most Livable for Young People?" analyzed nine metrics across the largest U.S. cities with populations of more than 400,00 residents. The key indicators consisted of a cost of living index, the share of the employed population working in jobs requiring a college degree, the percentage of the population aged 20-24, the diversity of recreational activities, among others.
Houston was chosen as the 9th best city for Gen Zers nationwide, and the 5th best city in the South. Minneapolis, Minnesota topped the list as the No. 1 best city for Gen Z.
CommercialCafe says Houston is the largest city in the top 10 with a population of nearly 2.4 million residents. About 7.6 percent of the city's population is between 20 and 24-years-old, which comes out to about 175,000 residents. Though the study focuses on Gen Zers in their early twenties, the youngest Zoomers are 13-years-old (born in 2012) and up to 28-years-old (born in 1997).
"As the only true 'big city' on the list, Space City provides several advantages compared to smaller university towns or innovation hubs higher on the list, including a large number of recreational establishments and third places like restaurants, bars, stadiums or museums," the report said.
Houston has the second-highest number of recreational establishments nationwide, and it's the 10th most affordable city on the list, according to the report's findings.
Gen Zers have been flocking to Houston for the last several years, and the city had the third-highest inflow of Gen Zers nationally in 2023. CommercialCafe classifies Gen Z as a "potential asset for companies and communities" due to their tech-savviness and community-minded personalities.
"While they may have inherited the title of 'most-criticized generation' from Millennials, Gen Zers are proving themselves to be financially astute, community-oriented and cost-conscious," the report said. "Moreover, their digital-native upbringing makes them uniquely positioned to leverage emerging technologies — particularly artificial intelligence — with unprecedented skill."
Elsewhere in Texas, Austin ranked as the 8th best U.S. city for Gen Z to live, followed by San Antonio (No. 11), Fort Worth (No. 20), El Paso (No. 26), and Dallas (No. 27).
The top 10 best cities for Gen Zers in 2025 are:
- No. 1 – Minneapolis, Minnesota
- No. 2 – Atlanta, Georgia
- No. 3 – Boston, Massachusetts
- No. 4 – Tampa, Florida
- No. 5 – Raleigh, North Carolina
- No. 6 – Omaha, Nebraska
- No. 7 – Columbus, Ohio
- No. 8 – Austin, Texas
- No. 9 – Houston, Texas
- No. 10 – Kansas City, Missouri