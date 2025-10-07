smooth sailing
Texas Parks clears Houston bayou for exploring by kayaks and canoes
Kayakers get ready! A 7.7 mile stretch of water on Greens Bayou in the heart of Houston has just been anointed by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) as an official paddling trail — just in time for a pleasant fall afternoon on the water.
“We’re thrilled to add the Greens Bayou trail to the Texas Paddling Trails Program, especially since about a quarter of all Texans live within driving distance of this new trail,” said Shelly Plante, TPWD nature tourism manager. “Adding almost eight more miles of trail in the Houston area is huge in helping people connect to nature.”
Greens Bayou meanders from northwest Houston down toward the Houston Ship Channel. In 2018, improvements along the bayou were completed by the Houston Parks Board that made launching kayaks easier. The waterway was already a spot for avid paddlers thanks to the Greens Bayou Regatta, which first took place in 2016. This announcement makes the Greens Bayou trail the 90th paddling trail on the TPWD registry, a handy guide for anyone wanting to make a day of boating. Over 700 miles of navigable water are now mapped by the Texas Paddling Trails Program.
Completion of the trail was accomplished by a partnership between TPWD, Houston Parks Board, Greens Bayou Coalition, Houston Parks and Recreation Department, National Park Service, Bayou Preservation Association, North Belt Utility District, Parkway Utility District, and North Houston District.
The bayou is a slow-moving and fairly easy trail that takes kayakers through the wilder parts of the urban environment. There are many coves and tributaries to explore, and people will likely see a variety of fish, birds, and reptiles that live on the water. Fishing is permitted with a license, but please contact the Department of State Health Services for more information before eating fish caught on the bayou.
Official launching points can be found at Brock Adventure Park, Strickland Park, and Thomas Bell Foster Park. The bayou has steep banks and dense vegetation outside of these areas that make it hard to disembark except at the official docks, so kayakers and canoers are encouraged stick to official launching points. Boating equipment can be rented from Kayaking Texas and Pinky's Kayak Rental. The TPWD says that individual parts of the trail can usually be navigated between 60-90 minutes.