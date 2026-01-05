Honoring The Enforcer
Barbara Bush Foundation completes family upgrades at 40 Houston libraries
The late former First Lady Barbara Bush was renowned for her work on improving childhood literacy. Her foundation recently announced that it has completed a $1 million project to transform Houston libraries into more inviting, family-friendly spaces.
“This milestone reflects the very best of what can happen when public libraries, philanthropy, and community partners work together with shared purpose,” said Julie Finck, Ph.D., President & CEO of the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation. “Our partnerships with Houston Public Library and Harris County Public Library have been extraordinary, and I know Barbara Bush would be absolutely delighted to see families across our region learning and growing together in these welcoming spaces."
Dr. Finck added, “Mrs. Bush believed deeply that parents are a child’s first and most important teachers, and that libraries play a vital role in supporting families. Family Place Libraries bring her vision to life every single day.”
What is a Family Place Library?
The Family Place Library project converted 40 Houston Public Library and Harris County Public Library spaces around the city into centers for family-centered bonding, reading, education, and exploration. These improvements include renovating the spaces to have scaled down furniture for children, open areas for play and activities, greater collections of dual language books, a greater focus on toddler and preschool materials and activities, and bright colors to stimulate young minds. Basically, the goal is to make sure every library is a place where children and their caregivers feel welcome.
While each library space has its own needs, it generally costs between $15,000 and $30,000 per branch to effect the transformation. Some spaces end up being as large as 400 square feet — plenty of room to sit on the floor with energetic toddlers reading a board book and interacting with them.
Completing the Goal
Bush, a teacher before she became First Lady, was fully-dedicated to education and literacy both as First Lady and after her husband's administration, forming the Bush Literacy Foundation in 1989 and being active in it until her death in 2018. Today, the foundation is managed by her son and daughter-in-law, Neil and Maria Bush.
The Family Place Library project was launched shortly after her death. It was funded with donations from Air Liquide, Phillips 66, the PNC Foundation through its Grow Up Great initiative, and the Ladies for Literacy Guild of the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation. After eight years, every library in Houston now follows the Family Place Library guidelines, just in time for her 100th birthday this June.
“The Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation has made an extraordinary investment in our libraries and our communities,” Houston Mayor John Whitmire said in a statement. “By expanding Family Place Libraries across Houston and Harris County, they are strengthening families, supporting early learning, and reinforcing the vital role libraries play in community life. We are grateful for their vision, partnership, and commitment to Houston’s future.”