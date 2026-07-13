to the batcave
Houston park takes flight with bat viewings, chats, and movie night
The Buffalo Bayou Partnership announced bat-themed summer programming for the 160-acre park near downtown. Houstonians with an interest in the flying mammals will have plenty of ways to appreciate them.
Every Friday evening at sunset through the end of August, Buffalo Bayou Partnership will host two events centered around Houston's most famous bat colony, the 300,000 Mexican free-tailed bats that nest under the Waugh Street Bridge. Visitors get to watch the massive swarm emerge as the sun goes down and the bats hunt insects in the area.
On land, the free Bat Chat event is hosted by the Houston Area Bat Team, including Dr. Cullen Geiselman Muse. She studies the local bat populations and advocates for them based on their helpfulness to Houston.
"Here in Houston, there are insect-eating bats that can consume nearly their body weight in crop pests each night," she said in a statement. "The effects of the bats’ nightly forays add up across space and time. They impact processes ranging from how rainforest regenerate after they are clearcut to how much insecticides farmers use on crops."
People who want a view from the water may take one of the Bat Cruises. These 90-minute trips up and down the bayou cost $30, but do offer one of the most incredible ways to see the emergence. Plus, visitors get to see the area around Buffalo Bayou light up at night. The cruise launches from 1019 Commerce Street, and reservations are required in advance.
Batman Returns
No, one of Houston's most famous urban legends hasn't reemerged. However, BBP is hosting the next best thing: a free screening of the 1992 superhero classic film Batman Returns. Directed by Tim Burton, this Christmas-themed adventure follows Batman (Michael Keaton) as he battles Catwoman (Michelle Pfeiffer) and the Penguin (Danny Devito) as the latter tries to become mayor of Gotham. Houston is deeply tied to Batman Returns as Six Flags AstroWorld once housed the official tie-in rollercoaster, which included a replica of the Batcave, Penguin's duckmobile, and other memorabilia.
The outdoor screening takes place on Saturday, July 25 at The Water Works in Buffalo Bayou Park (105B Sabine Street). Attendees are encouraged to dress up in costumes from the Batman mythos, and the Houston Area Bat Team will give a talk before the movie begins. It starts at 6 pm, and prior registration is required.
Finally, the The Buffalo Bayou Boutique at The Water Works has added bat plushies, stickers, and bandanas (batdanas) to their store. A full list is available on the boutique website.