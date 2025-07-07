Let's Get to Work
Braun Enterprises expands Urban Office with 14th Texas coworking location
The fast-growing coworking concept from Braun Enterprises, Urban Office, has officially opened its 14th Texas location — and 10th in Houston — in the heart of River Oaks. Known for offering high-end, amenitized office environments with unbeatable walkability, the brand’s newest space debuted in April and continues Urban Office’s mission of bringing beautiful, functional workplaces to Houston’s most desirable neighborhoods.
The River Oaks location is newly opened.Photo courtesy of Urban Office
From the Galleria to the Heights, and from EaDo to Spring Branch, Urban Office has strategically expanded across the city with locations that put members steps away from top-tier restaurants, coffee shops, fitness concepts, bars, and retail.
Its presence now spans major hot spots including Uptown, Tanglewood, and the Museum District, offering professionals an easy way to stay productive without straying far from Houston’s cultural and culinary action.
The newly opened River Oaks location, for example, is by Hudson House, Zanti Cucina Italiana, Perry's Steakhouse & Grille, Salata, Whole Foods, and Brasserie 19, to name a few, as well as Orangetheory Fitness, Barry's, RYDE, and Pure Barre for pre- or post-work workouts.
But it’s what’s inside that really sets Urban Office apart. Each location features a rich suite of amenities designed to support the modern workday, from fully equipped conference rooms and podcast studios to cozy lounge areas, virtual reality rooms, and private phone booths.
Need a podcast studio? They have those.Photo courtesy of Urban Office
Members enjoy complimentary coffee, tea, snacks, and both sparkling and still filtered water, all available in stylish kitchens that promote comfort and connection. Additional features include high-speed internet, mother’s rooms, printing services, and even outdoor workspaces. Each location is staffed by a member of the Community Team who keeps the space humming. And with 24/7 access, productivity never has to pause.
Membership options range from private offices and dedicated desks to hot desks and virtual offices, making the spaces ideal for everyone from solo entrepreneurs to growing teams. Flexible leasing terms (as short as month-to-month in some cases) and the ability to scale up across locations allow companies to grow within the Urban Office network.
Coffee, tea, and snacks are complimentary.Photo courtesy of Urban Office
Urban Office has proven particularly attractive to small businesses and professionals seeking more than just a desk. Lawyers, marketing firms, real estate agents, insurance brokers, photographers, and creative teams all benefit from the flexibility, functionality, and sense of community the spaces offer — without the hassle and high price tags often found in downtown office towers or the distractions of working from home.
Looking ahead, Urban Office isn’t slowing down. In addition to its 10 Houston offices, it also operates in San Antonio and Austin, with more openings already in the pipeline. And for those looking to make a move this summer, now’s the perfect time to inquire about Urban Office’s summer specials.
To book a tour of any Houston location, go online, call 832-827-3999, or email info@urbanofficetx.com.