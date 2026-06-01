More than Healthcare
A Texas teen’s scoliosis journey proves how advanced spine care is changing young lives
For most of her childhood, Kiely Jefferson was constantly on the move — dancing, flipping through gymnastics routines and embracing life with easy confidence. But behind her energy was a condition quietly progressing over time: a complex form of scoliosis that would eventually require highly specialized care.
Her mother first noticed subtle changes when Kiely was young, recalling that her daughter’s spine didn’t look quite straight, even though there was no pain at the time. What began as something to monitor gradually became more pronounced as Kiely grew.
After the family relocated to Texas, answers came into focus. Kiely was referred to Surya Mundluru, MD, MBA, a pediatric orthopedic surgeon affiliated with Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital who specializes in spinal deformities. Imaging and ongoing monitoring revealed that Kiely had congenital scoliosis, a condition caused by spinal abnormalities that develop before birth and can worsen quickly over time.
Her care team closely tracked her growth and spinal curve, ultimately determining that surgery would offer the best long-term outcome once her lungs had matured. Over time, the curvature progressed to the point that it began affecting her breathing, a turning point that made intervention necessary.
To prepare for surgery, Kiely underwent halo gravity traction, a highly specialized therapy used in severe scoliosis cases. The process involves gently and gradually stretching the spine over several weeks, allowing the body to adapt before a major corrective procedure. As one of the few hospitals in the region providing this advanced therapy, the halo gravity traction program at Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital delivers a tailored treatment approach that supports a child's journey towards spinal alignment and an improved quality of life.
For Kiely, that meant spending weeks in the hospital, wearing the traction device for much of each day. Her mother later shared that Kiely handled the process with resilience and that the therapy noticeably improved her spinal alignment ahead of surgery.
Kiely got to spend time with sweet therapy dogs during her stay at Memorial Hermann. Photo courtesy of Memorial Hermann
Behind the scenes, the approach was highly coordinated. Pediatric specialists, therapists and surgical teams worked together to create a plan tailored specifically to Kiely — one designed not just to correct her spine, but to support her long-term mobility and quality of life.
That preparation led to a complex spinal fusion procedure performed by Dr. Mundluru alongside Eric Klineberg, MD, an orthopedic surgeon affiliated with Memorial Hermann and Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital who is a specialist in advanced spinal deformities. During the hours-long surgery, surgeons reconstructed and stabilized Kiely’s spine using rods, screws, and carefully planned corrections — a level of intervention reserved for the most severe cases.
For her family, the day of surgery was emotional but filled with trust in the team. Kiely’s mother later reflected that the experience felt overwhelming, but the consistent communication and support from the surgical team made a meaningful difference throughout the process.
What followed was a remarkably fast recovery. Kiely was up and walking the very next day, beginning physical therapy almost immediately to rebuild strength and learn how to move safely with her newly stabilized spine.
Today, her transformation is clear. Her spine shows no visible curvature, and she’s steadily returning to the activities she loves. Her mother now describes her as active, flexible, and thriving, with only minor precautions as she continues to heal.
Looking back, the experience underscored how critical early monitoring, specialized treatment and a coordinated care team can be in complex pediatric cases. What once felt uncertain has become a story of strength — one that reflects both Kiely’s determination and the evolving possibilities of modern pediatric spine care.
Learn more about pediatric scoliosis treatment options at Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital.