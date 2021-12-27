Houston's biggest bridal extravaganza unveils huge downtown show

Brides-to-be, get ready: The biggest bridal show in the country comes back to the Bayou City Saturday and Sunday, January 8 and 9, 2022.

The 38th Biannual Bridal Extravaganza Show sets up shop in the George R. Brown Convention Center, bringing with it cakes, gowns, local vendors, fashion shows, flowers, and more to help give brides (and grooms!) a ton of inspiration for wedding planning. In all, more than 200 vendors will be present.

General admission tickets are $14.99 and $20 for early entry, and Sunday VIP admission is $49, and tickets can be purchased online.

The weekend bash features Insta-ready selfie walls, 15 fashion shows, cake samples, and seminars. There's a special Sunday VIP seminar with with Reward James Akpiri, the author of “Wedding Whoops: 50 Things Not to Do on Your Big Day.”

The first 100 VIP brides also receive signature swag bags with complimentary gifts from sponsors and vendors. In addition, look for super cool out-of-the-box ideas, like Jump into Bliss Houston, a luxury bounce house company, and Bierwagen Draft Beer Truck, as well as a mobile bar from The Vintage Brew.

Couples can also download the BrideScan app, which lets them connect with wedding professionals via a QR code. They will leave the event with a digital list of all of their favorite vendors, perfect for future wedding planning.

Founded in 1983, the Biannual Bridal Extravaganza has evolved into the country's premiere wedding planning event. It draws couples and their families from all across Texas and beyond. More than just a one-stop shop for wedding needs, the show offers couples access to experts and the chance to win big prizes.

Available to win this go around honeymoons, shopping sprees, a bachelorette weekend at the Westin of The Woodlands, a three-night stay at Breathless Punta Cana, a groom’s outing at Golf Club of Houston, a weekend getaway at Deer Lake Lodge, and more.

The show is open Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 10 am to 5 pm and Sunday, January 9, 2022 from 11 am to 5 pm More information is available here.