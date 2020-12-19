Houston power couple's COVID wedding rings in week's top 5 stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Houston power couple embraces 2020 with adorable elopement and local honeymoon. When COVID-19 scuttled their plans for a wedding in Belize, Nick Scurfield and Grace Gibson pivoted.

2. Where to eat in Houston right now: The very best meals of 2020. Don't call it a best new restaurants list, but this article will guide people to tasty meals.

3. This Houston airport is the best in the U.S. according to the TSA. The award recognizes the best of TSA with outstanding team achievements in key operations and mission support functions.

4. Largest U.S. land bridge for people and wildlife debuts in Texas. The bridge's location helps reclaim natural habitat above a San Antonio roadway.

5. Crispy Filipino fried chicken restaurant sizzles with new Houston outpost. Jollibee’s third Houston-area location will debut before the end of the month.