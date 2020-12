This Houston airport is the best in the U.S. according to the TSA

While this has been a harrowing and surreal year for the airline industry due to the global pandemic, one local mainstay has soared. Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport has been named 2020 Airport of the Year by the Transportation Security Administration.

This is the second consecutive year that IAH has won the TSA’s Airport of the Year title. The award recognizes the best of TSA with outstanding team achievements in key operations and mission support functions, according to a press release.

To be selected as top in the U.S., the airport must show measurable improvements, superior performance, notable innovation, and significant operational improvements in support of TSA’s mission, per the TSA. Awardees, per the TSA, demonstrate “a clear commitment to improving workforce engagement and morale.” (Something we all look for during airport screenings.)

“The TSA team in Houston consists of more than 1100 employees from frontline TSA officers to inspectors, canine handlers, explosives experts, managers, program analysts and a host of others who work together every single day of the year to ensure that we protect the traveling public to ensure freedom of movement for people and commerce,” said Juan Sanchez, TSA’s Federal Security Director for IAH, in a statement. “Our team comprised of TSA officers and others demonstrate their commitment daily through their hard work, professionalism and commitment.”

IAH boasts some 20,000 employees and more than 800 federal, state, and local stakeholder groups that work in conjunction with the airport and the Houston Police Department. The airport was also lauded for maintaining its “operational tempo” during COVID.