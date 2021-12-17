Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner tests positive for COVID-19

Houston’s top official has been hit by the current COVID pandemic. Mayor Sylvester Turner has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced on Friday, December 17.

His office released the following statement in light of the news on Friday:

This afternoon, I learned that I tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. I was not feeling well overnight and thought I was suffering from allergies or a sinus infection, so I decided to get tested before starting my daily schedule. Before and after getting my test results, I canceled all events for today and the weekend. My symptoms are mild, and I will spend the next several days isolating myself at home and getting some rest.

This news comes as Turner and the Sunnyside Landfill Solar Project were just honored by the 15th Annual Mayors Climate Protection Awards, along with 12 other mayors.

Houston and Harris County are in Threat Level 3 — moderate — as county judge Lina Hidalgo lowered the threat level on November 27. Harris County (which includes the City of Houston) reports a total of 593,951 cases, with 576,215 recovered and 6,693 deaths. The county reports 11,007 current cases as of December 16.