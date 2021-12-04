Sudden shutter of South African restaurant in The Galleria leads week's top stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. The Galleria's casual South African restaurant suddenly shutters. Decreased foot traffic at the mall contributed to the restaurant's decision to close its doors.

2. Ambitious new Mexican restaurant opens in familiar Memorial-area spot. Chef Fabian Saldana, a veteran of Mark's and Xochi, pays homage to his Mexican heritage at the new restaurant.

3. Tex-Mex staple and all-American cafe coming to prime West U shopping plaza. The new two establishments will occupy the Bucca di Beppo and Vietopia spaces in the Kroger-anchored shopping center.

4. Acclaimed Chinese bistro picks hot Heights development for stylish new location. Designer Gin Braverman's interior takes inspiration from the countryside near the city of Chengdu.

5. Favorite Inner Loop burger joint now open near Baybrook Mall. The Burger Joint has brought its full menu of burgers, fries, and shakes to Friendswood.